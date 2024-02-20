Good news “The Perfect Mouse” is 42% off and can even control 3 PCs!

Logitech presents us with a mouse that can be considered suitable for office automation due to its great comfort, its manufacturing quality and its many features such as the possibility to control three PCs at the same time. And the latter is currently seeing its price drop at a well-known merchant!

Amazon has slashed the price of the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse

The MX Anywhere 2S from Logitech is a compact and versatile mouse, ideal for nomadic users or those who work on multiple computers at the same time, offering lots of advanced features and autonomy that will never cause you problems.

Normally offered at €94.99, Amazon has decided to showcase this Logitech MX Anywhere 2S for €54.99 today, saving you a nice €40!

The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse is on sale at Amazon

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S: A Perfect Mouse!

With a Compact size And one Light weight of only 104 grams, this Logitech mouse was designed to be an ideal travel companion. Despite being small, the MX Anywhere 2S offers appreciable comfort and its soft and textured material promotes a good grip.

It is suitable for left-handed people but is especially suitable for right-handers due to its left-side button arrangement. The buttons present are well positioned for quick use with the right thumb, without ever obstructing the movement of the mouse.

Avail the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S at a low price

This is the most important point of the mouse The fact is that it can be associated with three computers at the same time And switch from one to the other very easily by moving the cursor outside the confines of the desktop. Its Flow technology is also very interesting because it allows files to be transferred between computers very easily, just by copying and pasting. Whether you are using macOS or Windows, everything will work fine.

In terms of autonomy, she needs Just 3 hours of charging to provide 70 days of usage.

And finally, its darkfield laser sensor works on a variety of surfaces, including glass Its maximum sensitivity goes up to 4000 dpialong with Possibility to adjust the sensitivity in steps of 50 dpi.

Find Logitech MX Anywhere 2S on Amazon

Buying guide What is the best mouse?

Buying guide Which Wired Mouse to Choose for Your PC?

Buying guide What is the best mouse compatible with Mac?