Game news The next Resident Evil should be radically different from previous episodes… and some think it could offer a larger world like Alden’s Ring or Zelda’s Breath of the Wild.

A Resident Evil sequel could be completely different from what fans are used to seeing. Will this new format really be adopted?

The success of the Resident Evil 4 remake

Among the large list of games that will see the light of day in 2023, Resident Evil 4 Remake stood proudly. While fans know this fourth opus with Leon Kennedy well, they were delighted to rediscover this cutting-edge title. In just two days, this title sold over three million copies! For a remake, it’s a real feat that delighted fans, as well as Capcom’s development teams. This production proves that the fans are still there, and newcomers are tempted to discover such cult franchises.

This success suggests that Capcom will continue its momentum with other remakes, such as the fifth opus. For the moment, it’s just a rumor, but many think it would be a good idea to bring it up to date on the latest generation of consoles. What’s more, with the success of Capcom’s games, the studio is reportedly considering a more ambitious way to look at the Resident Evil license. Thus, rumors claim that the next title in the franchise will be open world.

Will Resident Evil 9 be open world?

According to a reputable source in the video game industry, an internet user named

Dusk Golem (or Aesthetic Gamer), claims that Capcom may be working on an open world for future projects, including Resident Evil 9. All this thanks to Dragon’s Dogma II which allowed the company to develop a better tool than this type of format. Released last week, the title allows players to go where they want, when they want, in a very immersive way.. A change to the Resident Evil license that’s not surprising, as the eighth opus allows players to explore semi-open areas. In any case, Capcom has not announced anything yet, but fans are already waiting to discover new projects from the Japanese company.. You’ll have to be patient before you learn more about this potential open-world resident evil.