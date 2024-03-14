The next big hit that will shake up the video game industry, according to one expert

A video game industry analyst has declared that GTA 6 is “the most important game ever”. Its success could be crucial to the health of the market in 2025. The game is eagerly awaited by gamers across the world and Rockstar Games has a lot of pressure on its shoulders.

GTA 6 Not released yet, but already considered One of the most important games in history. Its launch, scheduled for 2025, is being awaited with almost religious fervor by gamers worldwide. But beyond fan excitement, it’s the future of the video game industry that rests on his shoulders.

GTA 6: the most anticipated game in history, predicts the analyst, without exaggeration

Matt Piscatella, analyst at Circana, The year 2024 is predicted to be “difficult and fragile”. for the field. Indeed, the video game industry is facing a decline not seen in 30 years: a lack of major releases and global economic uncertainty may slow market growth. But there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon: 2025.

As the year 2025 looks more promising with the advent of blockbusters Death Stranding 2, Pokemon Legends: ZA and of course, GTA 6. For the piscatella, “ There has probably never been a bigger release in the industry » And its success could be crucial to the health of the market.

A trailer must be called for that GTA 6 The game has broken all viewing records, showing the immense anticipation surrounding it. The public is eager to explore Vice City 2.0 and experience new adventures in the unforgiving Rockstar universe. But beware, all is not won yet for GTA 6. The game must respond Immense expectations And the slightest disappointment can prove fatal. Rockstar Games has a lot of pressure on their shoulders, but they are used to facing challenges.

While looking forward to 2025, the year 2024 will not be completely devoid of interesting releases. Infernal 2This caused a sensation, Reload Persona 3 And Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Already made an impression. Other games like Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle, Star Wars Outlaws And Dragon’s Dogma 2 Eagerly awaited.

