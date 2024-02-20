The Nerazzurri push forward with the second leg
Arnautovic finally finishes!
Oblak won the first one-on-one with Lautaro, but the Austrian followed suit and was able to score from a tight angle into an (almost) empty goal despite the defender’s return. 1-0!
Griezmann left his position
We will monitor if he is injured, but Angel Correa has been included in his place.
Oblak is always attentive to his lines
Lautaro’s new header, again axial. Oblak caught?
Keep pushing inter
The Nerazzurri have a variety of weapons, including Calhanoglu’s long shots, but have so far been unable to break down Atlético’s wall.
This is not Arnautovic’s evening!
Dumfries make up the difference on the right, but the Austrians can’t push the center back. Oblak and Atletico are doing well.
And a double change for Inter too
Inzaghi replaced two of his Pistons: Dumfries and Carlos Augusto replaced Darmian and DiMarco.
Double change for Atlético
Renildo and Barrios replace Hermoso and Molina.
Arnautovic misses the frame!
However, Austria created chances from the start and succeeded with a good relay in the middle. Arnautovic controls the area, but sends the ball over the crossbar.
Sommer grabbed the ball from Griezmann’s corner
So good for the referees: the earlier action should have resulted in a six-metre penalty, they signaled a corner kick.
Opportunity for Laurent!
A through ball that the Atletico midfielder looks late on, but eventually forces De Vrij into a tackle who sends the ball onto Llorente’s shin.
New very vertical action from Lino
The Brazilian tries a shot from a tight angle after an exchange with De Paul, but he should no doubt try to find Morata. Who also understands it well.
Morata’s entry, Llorente will retreat
The attacker replaces Saul.
Hermoso has been warned
An Atletico defender steps on an opponent’s foot during a tackle.
Arnotovic is seen in the head
Nice cross from the right this time, but tricky to bring down.
Goal ball on Arnautovic on his first ball!
What a comeback from Inter through Dimarco’s perfectly curled cross. The Austrian striker throws himself, but the ball flies away.
Looters are still frequent in the area
Argentina’s cross shot is pushed back for a corner. Oblak clears the ball brilliantly on this one and benefits from the foul.
Markus Thuram gives way to Arnautovic!
The Frenchman is apparently injured in the adductor.
Also change on the Atletico side: Savic replaces Gimenez.
0-0 at the break between Inter and Atletico!
The Nerazzurri had the best of situations, with a sequence of Lautaro headers and misses from the same Lautaro. It’s quite close, but we think both teams are ready to take advantage of every opponent mistake.
Note the presence of Kanye West in the San Siro stands… in full balaclava
Favorite assistant of the American artist in recent weeks.
Griezmann is in the middle for these last seconds
Atlético’s number 7 knows how to adapt to the situation and, sensing that his team is suffering a bit, he participates in the recovery.
Thuram receives treatment and is back on his feet
We will follow him, hoping the Frenchman does something better at half-time.
Thuram shoots at the target
The Frenchman, again with his strength, contributed greatly to the advance of this offensive. He looks behind the surface and sends a dry shot that Oblak catches in two steps.
Lautaro missed a big opportunity!
Thuram intercepts a pass and makes a breakthrough before the axis passes to Lautaro Martinez, who lacks his control and is unable to follow through properly. This was a real opportunity!
Here’s the shoot on the frame!
Oblak catches Lautaro’s header which is too axial. Nothing crazy, but we need something to burn.
Still no shots on target in this match
A very strategic encounter for sure.
Bandits try from afar
Easily stolen from a shed in Thuram. It is powerful, but off the road
The referee calls for Ã‡alhanoÄŸlu and De Paul
We suspected that this poster would generate a lot of clashes and debates.
61% possession in favor of Inter
However the main hot situation (a strike on Leno’s side) was for Atlético.
Thuram has to fight tonight
The French center forward from Inter tries to break, but is well taken by Witsel who can follow him.
Hermoso tries a volley from outside the area
Nice climb to find yourself there and try your luck with your bad leg, we’ll kindly give the result (the ball will go into touch).
A very strategic start to the match
Euphemisms usually say that the blocks slide well and we are a little bored.
The interlopers want a hand in the area
An Atletico defender touches the ball with his hand, but it’s involuntary after a deflection from a teammate on Alhanoelu’s shot. The ball went away from the goal, there was no penalty.
Lino brings some fear to Atletico’s favour
This is the first time Atletico have been close to the opposition area since Lino’s early finish. Continuing the action, the left piston rises above the right. Sommer doesn’t move, but it goes a meter past his post.
Alhanoalu is trying his luck from afar
A heavy volley after coming back from defence, but it bounces off the ground and isn’t on target.
Inter-dominant possession
Atlético tried to attack, but other than that we are in the Spanish camp.
Inter try to outflank Atlético’s defence
The Italians have the ball and it’s happening early in the match. Oblak is not in trouble yet.
Let’s go!
Kick-off awarded by Atlético in green.
A minute of applause is observed in memory of Andreas Brehme
The 1990 world champion, who has died aged 63, notably played for Inter Milan.
It’s time for the Champions League anthem
The San Siro crowd flashed their cell phones and sang the final “The Champions” for the occasion.
Griezmann put a new spin on his “dream” of the 2024 Olympics
In an interview with Le Monde, Antoine Griezmann confirmed his desire to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the selection led by Thierry Henry. The Atletico de Madrid striker wants to discuss it with his leaders and is confident in his ability to continue Euro 2024 with the Blues and Olympic meeting later in the year.
The lines are down, Griezmann, Thuram and Pavard are starting
Inside:
Sommer – Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni – Darmian, Barela, Ã‡alhanoÄŸlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – M. Thuram, Martinez
Atlético
Oblak – Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Samuel Lino – M. Llorente, de Paul, Coke, S. Niguez – Griezmann
Against Thuram Griezmann
This duel between Inter and the Madrid club also gives rise to a great clash between the two attackers of the France team.
On the one hand, Marcus Thuram will look to confirm his current good form since his arrival in Milan while Antoine Griezmann must assume his status as the top scorer in Atlético’s history.
Hello everyone
Don’t miss the Champions League Round of 16 match between Inter Milan and Atlético de Madrid, starting at 9pm. A continental shock to follow on television on RMC Sport 1 and radio on RMC. Otherwise it will be in this live commentary.
Last season’s finalists, the Lombard club will try to opt for qualification in the quarters while the Colconeros will try to bounce back from Milan with a good result.