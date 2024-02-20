Sports

The Nerazzurri push forward with the second leg

Photo of Admin Admin21 hours ago
0 79 5 minutes read

Arnautovic finally finishes!

Oblak won the first one-on-one with Lautaro, but the Austrian followed suit and was able to score from a tight angle into an (almost) empty goal despite the defender’s return. 1-0!

Griezmann left his position

We will monitor if he is injured, but Angel Correa has been included in his place.

Oblak is always attentive to his lines

Lautaro’s new header, again axial. Oblak caught?

Keep pushing inter

The Nerazzurri have a variety of weapons, including Calhanoglu’s long shots, but have so far been unable to break down Atlético’s wall.

This is not Arnautovic’s evening!

Dumfries make up the difference on the right, but the Austrians can’t push the center back. Oblak and Atletico are doing well.

And a double change for Inter too

Inzaghi replaced two of his Pistons: Dumfries and Carlos Augusto replaced Darmian and DiMarco.

Double change for Atlético

Renildo and Barrios replace Hermoso and Molina.

Arnautovic misses the frame!

However, Austria created chances from the start and succeeded with a good relay in the middle. Arnautovic controls the area, but sends the ball over the crossbar.

Sommer grabbed the ball from Griezmann’s corner

So good for the referees: the earlier action should have resulted in a six-metre penalty, they signaled a corner kick.

Opportunity for Laurent!

A through ball that the Atletico midfielder looks late on, but eventually forces De Vrij into a tackle who sends the ball onto Llorente’s shin.

New very vertical action from Lino

The Brazilian tries a shot from a tight angle after an exchange with De Paul, but he should no doubt try to find Morata. Who also understands it well.

Morata’s entry, Llorente will retreat

The attacker replaces Saul.

Hermoso has been warned

An Atletico defender steps on an opponent’s foot during a tackle.

Arnotovic is seen in the head

Nice cross from the right this time, but tricky to bring down.

Goal ball on Arnautovic on his first ball!

What a comeback from Inter through Dimarco’s perfectly curled cross. The Austrian striker throws himself, but the ball flies away.

Looters are still frequent in the area

Argentina’s cross shot is pushed back for a corner. Oblak clears the ball brilliantly on this one and benefits from the foul.

Markus Thuram gives way to Arnautovic!

The Frenchman is apparently injured in the adductor.

Also change on the Atletico side: Savic replaces Gimenez.

0-0 at the break between Inter and Atletico!

The Nerazzurri had the best of situations, with a sequence of Lautaro headers and misses from the same Lautaro. It’s quite close, but we think both teams are ready to take advantage of every opponent mistake.

Note the presence of Kanye West in the San Siro stands… in full balaclava

Favorite assistant of the American artist in recent weeks.

Kanye West during Inter-Atletico on February 20, 2024
Kanye West during Inter-Atletico on February 20, 2024 © RMC Sport

Griezmann is in the middle for these last seconds

Atlético’s number 7 knows how to adapt to the situation and, sensing that his team is suffering a bit, he participates in the recovery.

Thuram receives treatment and is back on his feet

We will follow him, hoping the Frenchman does something better at half-time.

Thuram shoots at the target

The Frenchman, again with his strength, contributed greatly to the advance of this offensive. He looks behind the surface and sends a dry shot that Oblak catches in two steps.

Lautaro missed a big opportunity!

Thuram intercepts a pass and makes a breakthrough before the axis passes to Lautaro Martinez, who lacks his control and is unable to follow through properly. This was a real opportunity!

Here’s the shoot on the frame!

Oblak catches Lautaro’s header which is too axial. Nothing crazy, but we need something to burn.

Still no shots on target in this match

A very strategic encounter for sure.

Bandits try from afar

Easily stolen from a shed in Thuram. It is powerful, but off the road

The referee calls for Ã‡alhanoÄŸlu and De Paul

We suspected that this poster would generate a lot of clashes and debates.

61% possession in favor of Inter

However the main hot situation (a strike on Leno’s side) was for Atlético.

Thuram has to fight tonight

The French center forward from Inter tries to break, but is well taken by Witsel who can follow him.

Hermoso tries a volley from outside the area

Nice climb to find yourself there and try your luck with your bad leg, we’ll kindly give the result (the ball will go into touch).

A very strategic start to the match

Euphemisms usually say that the blocks slide well and we are a little bored.

The interlopers want a hand in the area

An Atletico defender touches the ball with his hand, but it’s involuntary after a deflection from a teammate on Alhanoelu’s shot. The ball went away from the goal, there was no penalty.

Lino brings some fear to Atletico’s favour

This is the first time Atletico have been close to the opposition area since Lino’s early finish. Continuing the action, the left piston rises above the right. Sommer doesn’t move, but it goes a meter past his post.

Alhanoalu is trying his luck from afar

A heavy volley after coming back from defence, but it bounces off the ground and isn’t on target.

Inter-dominant possession

Atlético tried to attack, but other than that we are in the Spanish camp.

Inter try to outflank Atlético’s defence

The Italians have the ball and it’s happening early in the match. Oblak is not in trouble yet.

Let’s go!

Kick-off awarded by Atlético in green.

A minute of applause is observed in memory of Andreas Brehme

The 1990 world champion, who has died aged 63, notably played for Inter Milan.

It’s time for the Champions League anthem

The San Siro crowd flashed their cell phones and sang the final “The Champions” for the occasion.

Griezmann put a new spin on his “dream” of the 2024 Olympics

In an interview with Le Monde, Antoine Griezmann confirmed his desire to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the selection led by Thierry Henry. The Atletico de Madrid striker wants to discuss it with his leaders and is confident in his ability to continue Euro 2024 with the Blues and Olympic meeting later in the year.

The lines are down, Griezmann, Thuram and Pavard are starting

Inside:

Sommer – Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni – Darmian, Barela, Ã‡alhanoÄŸlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – M. Thuram, Martinez

Atlético

Oblak – Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Samuel Lino – M. Llorente, de Paul, Coke, S. Niguez – Griezmann

Against Thuram Griezmann

This duel between Inter and the Madrid club also gives rise to a great clash between the two attackers of the France team.

On the one hand, Marcus Thuram will look to confirm his current good form since his arrival in Milan while Antoine Griezmann must assume his status as the top scorer in Atlético’s history.

Hello everyone

Don’t miss the Champions League Round of 16 match between Inter Milan and Atlético de Madrid, starting at 9pm. A continental shock to follow on television on RMC Sport 1 and radio on RMC. Otherwise it will be in this live commentary.

Last season’s finalists, the Lombard club will try to opt for qualification in the quarters while the Colconeros will try to bounce back from Milan with a good result.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin21 hours ago
0 79 5 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Cote d’Ivoire enter the competition after defeating Guinea-Bissau

January 13, 2024

Former New York Yankees Gary Sheffield said in 2004 that “they were lucky”.

January 5, 2024

Asian fever with Messi and Inter Miami

January 9, 2024

Liga MX | Who scored the first goal of Clausura 2024?

January 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button