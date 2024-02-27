The national dialogue recommends the first round of presidential elections on June 2

In Senegal, the technical commission of the national dialogue launched by President Macky Sell to try to find a way out of the crisis has ended in Diamniadio, about thirty kilometers from Dakar. Among the topics examined by each was the new date for the presidential election, the postponement of which was invalidated by the Constitutional Council. The main recommendation is the first round of presidential elections on June 2.

With our special correspondent at diamniadio, Thea Olivier

The main proposal that was expected was the June 2 date for the first round of the presidential election. The commission members explained to RFI that this date allows voting to be held before winter, i.e. before the rainy season that starts in July. But it allows Ramadan, which begins in about ten days, to pass, as well as other religious festivals.

The Commission also proposed to keep a list of 19 candidates approved by the Constitutional Council, with the possibility of re-examining the files of failed or so-called displaced candidates to potentially add them to it. A measure that would enable Kareem Wade to run. Sonko’s candidacy is pending against rival Ousmane, if declared thanks to the draft Amnesty Law The announcement was made Monday by Republican President Mackie Sale. Finally, the dialogue’s last proposal is to allow Mackie Sale to ensure a transition as head of state until the election of his successor after the end of his mandate on April 2.

These proposals will be submitted to the head of state, who must still issue a presidential decree to convene the electoral college. Mackie Sale promised to refer the matter to the Constitutional Council to validate the decision. The Seven Wise Men will also examine proposals to open the list to new candidates and extend the incumbent president’s tenure at the head of the country until the election of his successor.

