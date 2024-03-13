The movie you’ve been waiting for can become a reality!

If Sony’s recent films in the Marvel universe have left a sour taste in your mouth, rest assured that you’re not alone. But there remains a glimmer of hope to salvage the situation.

For several months now, we’ve been hearing about a certain Spider-Man 4 film being threatened, or radically different. In recent days, the idea of ​​another project of the same name is slowly weaving its own web. This time, it’s the entry of a well-known director who started the trend of superhero films in the early 2000s. Yes, we’re talking about Sam Raimi!

Old Spider-Man 4, more than ten years later

After Tobey Maguire appeared in his iconic role as Spider-Man in 2021’s No Way Home, many fans called for him to return as the lead actor. The continuation of the adventures with Tom Holland seems settled for now. Apparently they weren’t the only ones, as Sam Raimi himself has expressed such a wish for several years. This could have happened much earlier. Spider-Man 4 was actually canceled in 2010. The director withdrew from the project, not believing that he would be able to meet the release date set for May 2011. Given the originally planned casting, the film could certainly have been a huge success. In particular, we could have seen Vulture played by John Malkovich, Doctor Connors/The Lizard by Dylan Baker and Anne Hathaway in the skin of Felicia Hardy/The Black Cat.

A very nice program that unfortunately never saw the light of day. However, the director apparently never gave up on the idea of ​​relaunching the Sam Raimi/Tobey Maguire pairing. This was mentioned during this weekend’s Monster-Mania Con. While there, met @LukasASoaresRM, the man behind not only the original Spider-Man trilogy but also the Evil Dead films. A longtime Spider-Man fan, he asked him about a possible project for a fourth Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire in costume.

Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker certainly won’t really be a young man anymore, but the prospect remains exciting! © Sony Pictures

Good things come to those who wait

Sam Raimi responded to a prolific user of X (formerly Twitter) as follows: “ There’s a good chance it will, because I want to see Tobey in a Spider-Man costume just like you. If it has to be done, it will be done in time. ” However, the case was not won, the person hinted in 2021 that such a project would not be possible due to the introduction of the multiverse. However, he quickly went back on his comments, although he found a script he liked.

Three years later, it seems the idea has entered his mind. Last week, it was Thomas Haden Church, Sandman in Spider-Man 3, who gave us a similar story. He also believes that one day there will be a fourth film and would be happy to reprise his role. However, we must not delay. By his own admission, he’s starting to get a little old. The same can be said for Tobey, who was intentionally a bit rusty in No Way Home.

They say the best jam is made in old pots. With its modern films, Sony is stuck in a spiral of mediocre production, to say the least. Can her salvation really stay with the people who brought her to the top? The future will tell us, and we hope not too long!