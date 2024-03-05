The mother of Laken Riley, the Georgia student killed by Venezuela, has broken her silence

The mother of Laken Riley, a University of Georgia nursing student allegedly killed by Venezuela, has spoken out for the first time since the incident, calling it a “preventable tragedy.”

Via El Diario NY

“When I sat down to write this message, I really had no words,” the woman, Alison Phillips, wrote on Facebook. “My family has faced the most devastating and unimaginable loss one could be forced to endure.”

He added that “it would be really easy to lose our faith in humanity because of this senseless and avoidable tragedy.” However, he said his family had received an “overwhelming amount of love, support and help” during what he described as a “terrible nightmare”.

Phillips wrote on her social network, “I cannot begin to tell you how much we appreciate all the texts, calls, flowers, meals, groceries, bows, photographs, personal gifts, memorials, gift cards and donations to Lacan’s foundation.

“We are grateful to everyone who stepped up to be here for us during this difficult time. The outpouring of love has been so overwhelming, I thought this was the best way to thank everyone in time. I hope each of you knows how much we love you and appreciate all you have done.”

He asked that they continue to pray

Phillips thanked Jesus Christ for being with her and her family during this “heartbreaking time.” “I encourage everyone to have a personal relationship with Jesus. “I give them all the credit for helping him get through this,” he said.

He asked people to continue to pray for his family as they move “one foot in front of the other.”

Riley was killed while jogging around the University of Georgia campus. The alleged killer was identified as Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national who was living in the United States illegally.

Read more in El Diario NY