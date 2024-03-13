The most interesting new Samsung isn’t what you think

We got our hands on the Galaxy A35 and A55. The two smartphones, expected to dominate the mid-range, are very similar. This favors the cheaper of the two in our eyes.

Although they have just been revealed, 01 net Samsung was able to handle the Galaxy A55 and A35. As a reminder, if the Galaxy S serves as a showcase for Samsung, sales volumes come primarily from the Galaxy A. And since it’s Samsung, one of the two brands dominating the market, the Galaxy A55 and A35 without a doubt qualify as mid-range champions.

So much for reference. What did we think of him during the few ten minutes we spent in his company?

First of all, we should start by emphasizing their proximity: the two smartphones are very similar. Here we have two beautiful babies with one side, shall we say that it fits well in the hand: flat edges, 6.6-inch screen, thickness of 8.2 mm and weight of about 210 grams. Both also share Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass with unusual reflectivity, which refracts light to create a rainbow effect.

However, one point sets them apart: brushed glass on the edges is featured on the A55, while the edges retain the plastic finish on the A35. This adds a little extra character to the touch, but remains essential and should not be preferred over the more expensive of the two.

Galaxy A35 restores its image

Especially from this year, the most interesting models are probably not what you think. In general, the Galaxy A3X series lags behind, especially in its design. But the addition of glass on the back, as well as the disappearance of the notch (at last) immediately makes it more attractive. In addition, Samsung has added an eSIM, which is rarely seen at this price level, as a reminder, starting at 399 euros.

For all these reasons, significant developments this year seem to be on the side of the Galaxy A35. The Galaxy A55 should remain a good choice for a budget of 500 euros, but the new features are less attractive: the arrival of WiFi 6, a 12 Mpx ultra wide-angle sensor and a 32 Mpx selfie sensor. Then nothing is transcendent. We will soon see if our tests and visit to 01Lab will confirm this good impression.