The mayor announced the abolition of “all Cerfa by 2030”, a measure to “simplify”.

Ludovic Marin / AFP Ludovic Marin / AFP Bruno Le Maire announced the abolition of “all Cerfa by 2030”, a measure for “simplification”.

Economy – Simplify and eliminate. Bruno Le Maire, in an interview with the newspaper, returned to his famous economic plan of 10 billion euros for the year 2024. world Published on Wednesday March 6. Advocates “Simplification”The economy minister also announced in the interview to abolish all Cerfa forms by 2030.

” The cost of complexity in terms of jobs and working hours is very attractive », justifying Bruno Le Maire, explaining that it is necessary “ To lighten the mental load » which emphasizes entrepreneurs. Thus, the government intends to abolish all Cerfa within seven years, numbering 1,800, including 1,200 for companies only.

The minister clarifies that by 2026, 80% of these administrative documents will be pre-filled by the administration, such as tax returns, then definitively discarded. On February 26, Bruno Le Maire had already called “to end it” With Cerfa forms.

” Everyone ignores the law! »

During the interview the minister announced that he wants to simplify the commercial code. “Let us also look at what was done two centuries ago at the time of the consulate and the codification of French law. Let’s simplify commercial code »He called, insisting that ” No one knows all 7,000 articles of the Commercial Code, so everyone ignores the law! “

“I propose that with (Keeper of the Seals) Eric DuPont-Moretti we bring together parliamentarians, law and business experts to halve the size of this code by 2027. My administration will resort to AI (artificial intelligence) to adapt information. Specialties of Professions », the minister declared. The Commercial Code brings together all the laws and standards governing commercial activities in France.

This Wednesday, March 6, Bruno Le Maire will defend his savings plan for 2024 before the Finance Committees of the National Assembly and the Senate. The announced savings of 10 billion euros will affect around thirty sectors, especially ecology.

See also on The HuffPost: