The LeBrun brothers meet in a very close final
Felix picks two sets everywhere!
What a final between two brothers! Felix comes back in two sets on a forehand error from his elder.
Felix LeBrun – Alexis LeBrun 3-11/6-11/11-8/11-9
It answers tit for tat
Alexis finds a solution on her serve and forces her brother to make a mistake. Under pressure, Felix responded perfectly to stay in the match in the money time of this fourth set. More and more rallies are taking place.
Felix LeBrun – Alexis LeBrun 3-11/6-11/11-8/9-7
The suspense is reignited
In his match, Felix LeBrun leads the way before Alexis serves.
Felix LeBrun – Alexis LeBrun 3-11/6-11/11-8/4-2
Third set for Felix LeBrun
More aggressive and more accurate, the cadet took the third set on her serve and came back from two sets to one.
Felix LeBrun – Alexis LeBrun 3-11/6-11/11-8
Felix moves on!
Two forehand winners to take advantage in this set.
Felix LeBrun – Alexis LeBrun 3-11/6-11/9-8
Felix LeBrun stops
Big forehand attack from Felix, which stays within reach of his brother.
Felix LeBrun – Alexis LeBrun 3-11/6-11/4-5
Timeout requested by Felix
With no staff members present in the fifth brother’s box in the world, he takes the opportunity to breathe and talk to himself.
Felix LeBrun – Alexis LeBrun 3-11/6-11/2-3
Another set for Alexis
The new round was well mastered by Alexis, who made it halfway to this final.
Felix LeBrun – Alexis LeBrun 3-11/6-11
Felix is not there
The younger brother cannot find a solution to the variation in his brother’s blows.
Felix LeBrun – Alexis LeBrun 3-11/3-7
A very good debut for Alexis who took the first set
A new backhand fault from Felix, offering his brother the first set very easily
Felix LeBrun – Alexis LeBrun 3-11
There is no gift between two brothers
But little pause for Alexis before her serve.
Felix LeBrun – Alexis LeBrun 3-5
Let’s go for this duel between brothers!
Felix and Alexis finish their warm-up.
Now for the LeBrun brothers
After defeating Simon Gauzy in the semi-finals (4-3), Felix Lebrun (17 years old) will meet his brother Alexis (20 years old), whom he has never defeated. The oldest of the siblings is the double title holder. Finals start at 5 pm.
Camille Lutz becomes French champion for the first time!
In a controlled final, Camille Lutz (21 years old) did her sister Charlotte (18 years old) no favors to win in four sets to one and win the most titles of her career in singles, but then her mixed doubles crown the next day as well. An emotional finale for the sisters, very excited during the hug. This is the second consecutive final for the youngest player to lose a French championship.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8/12-10/11-4/4-11/11-5
Timeout requested by Camille Lutz
Quickly leading 8-0, Camille saw her sister come back 9-5 in the fifth set. She asks for time.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8/12-10/11-4/4-11/9-5
Camille Lutz accelerates again
The fourth set loss did not dampen the ambitions of the eldest, who found a solution to deal with her sister’s setback.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8/12-10/11-4/4-11/7-0
The final resumed
After a timid start to the match, Charlotte won the fourth set with a forehand attack. It comes down to one to three sets.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8/12-10/11-4/4-11
Charlotte Lutz fights back
Camille’s backhand errors allowed the youngest to get off to a great start in this 4th set.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8/12-10/11-4/1-5
Camille Lutz moves closer to the title
This time, there are no black holes for Camille, who ends the third set on her first match point to take her sister three sets to nil. He is just one set away from a maiden title at the French Championships.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8/12-10/11-4
Still no breakthrough for Charlotte Lutz
Returning in time does not seem beneficial to Charlotte, who suffers from her sister’s attacks, and is sometimes well aided by Nate.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8/12-10/9-4
Charlotte calls time out
Awkward at the last gesture, the cadet asks for time to sit down with his coach to discuss and try to find a solution.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8/12-10/3-1
Camille Lutz took the second set
Despite a difficult end to the set where she let her sister come back, Camille Lutz increased the gap on her sister Charlotte, which is not an unprecedented situation at this French championship.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8/12-10
Charlotte Lutz saved six set points
Charlotte makes a lot of mistakes and gives her sister a lot of points. But Camille could not conclude despite having six set points.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8/10-10
Camille finds a solution at Charlotte’s service
As in the first round, the eldest returned her sister’s serve well to widen the gap.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8/7-2
First set for Camille Lutz
First set point saved by Charlotte after a long rally, but Camille started to win this first set.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8
Camille Lutz escapes
Charlotte’s backhand serve causes problems for Camille, but the latter increases a short distance
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 8-4
A hook opening on the set
The two sisters go blow for blow, but Camille, the eldest, gets a mini-break.
Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 4-2
Let’s go for the ladies final!
The duel between Charlotte and Camille Lutz begins! As a reminder, it is played in four winning sets.
Camille Lutz starts her day very well
Before playing the ladies final against her sister Charlotte, Camille Lutz was crowned French mixed doubles champion with Bastien Rembert after a 3-set 0 victory over Alexandre Robinot and Audrey Zarif (11-6, 11-5, 11-6).
Ladies first
Camille (21 years) and Charlotte Lutz (18 years) will start their finals at 4pm. Camille Lutz eliminated her doubles partner Prithika Pavde in the semi-finals (4-2), while Charlotte Lutz defeated Pauline Cheselin after an anthology meeting played in seven sets (4-3). The youngest of the Lutz sisters will be making her second final in two years.
The final program
Ladies’ Final (4 pm): Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz
Men’s Final (5pm): Alexis LeBrun – Felix LeBrun
Hello everyone
Welcome to the RMC Sport website and app to follow the finals of the French Table Tennis Championship held in Montpellier. This Sunday, it’s time for the last day of competition in a family atmosphere as two brotherly duels are planned: Alexis Lebrun and Felix Lebrun for men, Camille and Charlotte Lutz for women, unprecedented in the history of French table tennis.