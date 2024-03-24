The LeBrun brothers meet in a very close final

16:33

In a controlled final, Camille Lutz (21 years old) did her sister Charlotte (18 years old) no favors to win in four sets to one and win the most titles of her career in singles, but then her mixed doubles crown the next day as well. An emotional finale for the sisters, very excited during the hug. This is the second consecutive final for the youngest player to lose a French championship.

Camille Lutz – Charlotte Lutz 11-8/12-10/11-4/4-11/11-5