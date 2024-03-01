Entertainment

“The Last of Us” Season 2 explores Owen, Nora and more

Four more actors have joined the cast of the HBO drama.

Now we know who Abby will be The Last of Us Season 2, let’s meet his friends.

Four more actors have joined the cast of the Emmy-winning HBO drama, which just picked up a major SAG award this week for Pedro Pascal’s performance as Joel. All the newcomers are playing characters in Caitlin Dever’s Abby’s orbit.

The Good Doctor And Riverdale Actor Spencer will play Lord Owen, described by HBO as “a gentle soul trapped in a warrior’s body, condemned to fight an enemy who refuses to hate.” Almost famous And love and death Star Patrick Fugit prominently played Owen in the 2020 Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us Part II.

Ariella Bear Off How to blow up a pipeline will play Mel, described as “a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism.” She succeeds acclaimed video game actress Ashley Burch, who originated the role.

Danny Ramirez, who produced high-profile parts The Falcon and the Winter Soldier And Top Gun: Maverick, also joining as Manny, “a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and the fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most.” Alejandro Edda played the character in the original The Last of Us Part II.

Finally, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina And you Star Tati Gabriel will play Nora, “a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past.” Chelsea Tavares first played the role of Nora, but Gabriel also comes with a connection to Naughty Dog, the studio that develops games. Gabriel played treasure hunter Joe Braddock in the movie adaptation of Naughty Dog Unknown Franchise

The Last of Us Season 2 has begun filming in Canada, and this latest casting shows that HBO only has a few main characters left to confirm. Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return as Joel and Ellie along with Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy, while Isabella Merced will play Ellie’s lover Dina, Young Mazino will play Ellie’s friend Jesse, and Catherine O’Hara will play an unknown role.

Will begin adapting the events of Season 2 The Last of Us Part II game, which saw Joel and Ellie now living a peaceful life in Jackson, Wyo. In a community run by Tommy’s wife Maria. (Rutina Wesley is expected to return as Maria.) But when a violent incident disturbs that peace, Ellie sets out on a mission to find those responsible.

Fans of the game are no doubt preparing themselves for what’s to come, especially with the recent new release The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PlayStation 5. For everyone else, we’ll just say it’s associated with this AB character and her entourage.

The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere sometime in 2025.

