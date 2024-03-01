“The Last of Us” Season 2 explores Owen, Nora and more

Four more actors have joined the cast of the HBO drama.

Now we know who Abby will be The Last of Us Season 2, let’s meet his friends.

Four more actors have joined the cast of the Emmy-winning HBO drama, which just picked up a major SAG award this week for Pedro Pascal’s performance as Joel. All the newcomers are playing characters in Caitlin Dever’s Abby’s orbit.

The Good Doctor And Riverdale Actor Spencer will play Lord Owen, described by HBO as “a gentle soul trapped in a warrior’s body, condemned to fight an enemy who refuses to hate.” Almost famous And love and death Star Patrick Fugit prominently played Owen in the 2020 Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us Part II.

Ariella Bear Off How to blow up a pipeline will play Mel, described as “a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism.” She succeeds acclaimed video game actress Ashley Burch, who originated the role.