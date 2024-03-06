The Last of Us 3? The next Naughty Dog is already becoming a cult!

Naughty Dog is already working on its next game, which should likely be The Last of Us Part 3. The director of the franchise recently spoke on the subject.

Renowned Neil Druckmann described the new game as “extremely ambitious” and “difficult to achieve”. Terms that would fit well with sequel The Last of Us, a franchise that has never shied away from its big ambitions. Let’s see what else the man had to say about this futuristic project.

The ultimate The Last of Us game?

Naughty Dog has been going through a very sad time lately. It started with layoffs, then the cancellation of multiplayer games in the universe of The Last of Us. A blessing, as it allows the talented studio to refocus on its greatest strengths. An emotional single-player game with strong added value in storytelling.

Naughty Dog’s flagship franchise director Neil Druckmann recently spoke with Logically Speaking to talk about the studio’s new game. According to him, this project will be particularly ambitious and difficult to achieve. ” I already understand that this will be a big ordeal. This will definitely cause a lot of stress for the team “, he clarified. Given his enormous expectations and his place in Naughty Dogs, everything goes without saying that this is the next The Last of Us. Despite the apparently difficult task that awaits them, the man suggests that He will do everything possible to complete the task. Cheers to the team “

During the interview, he also says that he enjoys leading his team and listening to their ideas to shape them. The task promises to be enormous and hence the development of this new game should take a lot of time. It may also be one of the last projects helmed by Neil Druckmann. He has in fact indicated in the past that he no longer has enough power to support a title of such scale.

Teamwork above all

It’s clear: ambitious sports require big teams. Except that the workforce to develop them is currently visibly shrinking. Large-scale layoffs and major restructuring are to blame within the studio. This reality certainly did not escape Neil Druckman. The Last of Us Part 1 and 2 had already set the bar very high, and so the expectations for the sequel are immense.

Let’s hope for Naughty Dog that things go well and that they take the time they need to give us a new immersive experience with their next game. Given the popularity of this highly acclaimed talent’s creation, PlayStation should have given them carte blanche to develop the game. Which matches their ambition… right?