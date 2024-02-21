The king was “moved to tears” by the messages of support he received after announcing his illness.

The British sovereign met with his Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace this Wednesday.

King Charles III said Wednesday, February 21, that he was “moved to tears” by the messages of support and cards he has received since his cancer announcement. Earlier this month, Sky News reported.

The British sovereign met, as he does every Wednesday, with his Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the first audience between the two men since the monarch’s cancer announcement at Buckingham Palace.

Charles Cancer: Is William an Acting King?

During the meeting, the head of government was pleased to see the king “so well”, assuring him: “the whole country is behind you”.

The King was also present in the Privy Council

The King also attended the “Privy Council”, which is responsible for advising the King, on Wednesday afternoon. Recently, the king was seen going to worship on Sunday in Sandringham in the east of England.

Less than 18 months after assuming the throne, the sovereign began her treatment earlier that month for a form of cancer that was not clear e. We know that the disease was detected during a recent intervention for benign prostatic hypertrophy but is not prostate cancer. Rishi Sunak said the disease was detected “early”.

If he continues some of his administrative duties, he will be absent from public life indefinitely, the palace announced.

In a thank-you message about ten days ago, the king was happy to see that the fact of publicizing his illness “helped spread awareness among the general public and shed light on the work of all organizations that support cancer.” patients and their families across the UK and the rest of the world.”