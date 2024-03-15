The Israeli army refused to open fire on the crowd waiting for humanitarian aid

“False information.” The Israeli army denied firing on a crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in the north of the Gaza Strip on the evening of Thursday, March 14. on social networksOne of his spokespeople is nonetheless supportive “Analyze the event critically”. For its part, Hamas assures that “Israel Fire” With this in mind “Gathering”. LThis is the latest assessment established by the Gaza Ministry of Health No “20 dead and 155 injured” Follow our live stream.

The previous dispensation had turned into a pool of blood. A few weeks ago, the Gazan Ministry of Health said that more than a hundred people had been killed during a food distribution in the north of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army had Admitted to shooting at PalestiniansAfter his soldiers felt.

• The first humanitarian aid ship is expected in Gaza today. Loaded with 200 tons of food, a boat from the Spanish NGO Open Arms is currently seen off the coast of Gaza City. On board, 300,000 meals prepared.

Australia will refinance UNRWA. Canberra was one of about fifteen countries that suspended their donations The personnel were accused by Israel of involvement in the October 7 attack. “The current view of Australian government agencies and lawyers is that UNRWA is not a terrorist organisation., justifies Foreign Minister of Australia.

A commercial ship was hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen. “Ship slightly damaged. Crew safe”, reports the British Maritime Safety Agency (UKMTO) which adds that the ship is on its way to its next port of call. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on merchant shipping in recent weeks.