The intensity, the events, the rain… are all elements
Nunez was surprised
Luis Diaz overflows into the left and center lane towards Nunez who is not very well placed to adjust his header.
Szoboszlai cannot control
The Hungarian was in front of the penalty area. Nunez finds him but his teammates can’t control the leather.
NUNEZ TOO SHORT!!
What a job from Bradley on the right. The young full-back dances one before trying to find Nunez at the far post who throws himself unsuccessfully.
Quiet Kwansah
The young English defender took a risk in recovery but it paid off. He is doing well in this.
First corner
Phil Foden struggles to get the first corner of this clash. The Liverpool defense manage this first corner kick.
De Bruyne again!
After his lob, the Manchester City maestro tries his luck from distance but his effort is parried away by Kelleher.
De Bruyne’s lob!
The Belgium international bursts into the Liverpool area and tries to lob Kelleher from a tight angle but misses.
How intense
We expected nothing less for this shocker but the intensity displayed by the 22 actors is enormous. Enfield is happy and singing.
Stones saves Ederson
The Brazilian goalkeeper looks to find a partner in the middle but his pass is inaccurate. Fortunately for him the Stones fight and defeat Szoboszlai.
The city pushes
These first minutes turned to the advantage of Pep Guardiola’s men who gradually settled in the opposition half.
First stop
Bernardo Silva moves Alvarez who strikes after a check but Kelleher sleeps well on the leather.
critical intervention
Van Dijk had already made a decisive move with the ball recovery in his own area when Foden approached Kelleher’s cage.
Ederson doesn’t fool herself
It’s rare enough to underline but Ederson takes no chances on his first ball and decides to extend.
Let’s go!
The wait is over! This huge clash between Liverpool and Manchester City starts at Anfield. First place in the Premier League is at stake.
The You’ll Never Walk Alone sounds!
The moment of chanting from Liverpool supporters is chilling as the two teams enter. The kick-off of this colossal shock will be given in five minutes.
Anfield is packed
It didn’t take long for the two teams to enter, ten minutes before kick-off and supporters settled into the bays of the legendary Liverpool Den.
Nunez with confidence
The clash will also be an opportunity to witness a brilliant scoring duel between Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland. The Uruguayan is starting to establish himself at the forefront of the Reds’ attack.
He has scored five goals in the last four matches played in all competitions.
A nice hug
It is a beautiful picture. Jurgen Klopp is present on the pitch to watch the warm-up. Kevin De Bruyne came to meet him for a special moment between the two men.
A difficult journey to the city
Generally, Enfield remains a well-guarded fortress when citizens visit. Indeed, Pep Guardiola’s side have won just one match at Liverpool in their last 20 trips.
30th duel between two great coaches
Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will meet for the 30th time today. This already sublimates a shock that was not needed. The German technician has a slight advantage with 12 wins to 11 for his Manchester City counterpart.
City’s XI without any surprises
Pep Guardiola has no surprises in his starting line-up. All the stars are there.
Manchester City XI: Ederson – Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake – Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne – Alvarez, Haaland, Foden.
Liverpool XI without Salah
Jurgen Klopp has a big surprise in his lineup with Mohamed Salah on the bench. Elliot is preferred
Liverpool XI: Kelleher – Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez – Ando, Szoboszlai, McAllister – Elliott, Diaz, Nunez.
An incredible three-way race
The top three are currently held to two points. In the event of a draw between Liverpool and Manchester City, they can only stand within a point.
A decisive setback for the title race
A day of mourning at Anfield. Liverpool, 2nd, gets Manchester City, 3rd. Both teams will be looking to bounce back against Arsenal, who did the job against Brentford yesterday and temporarily took the lead in the Premier League. In the event of a draw between the Reds and Skyblues, the Gunners will remain leaders. At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will also meet for the last time in the Premier League, as the German steps down at the end of the season.