Sports

The intensity, the events, the rain… are all elements

Photo of Admin Admin40 mins ago
0 42 3 minutes read

Nunez was surprised

Luis Diaz overflows into the left and center lane towards Nunez who is not very well placed to adjust his header.

Szoboszlai cannot control

The Hungarian was in front of the penalty area. Nunez finds him but his teammates can’t control the leather.

NUNEZ TOO SHORT!!

What a job from Bradley on the right. The young full-back dances one before trying to find Nunez at the far post who throws himself unsuccessfully.

Quiet Kwansah

The young English defender took a risk in recovery but it paid off. He is doing well in this.

First corner

Phil Foden struggles to get the first corner of this clash. The Liverpool defense manage this first corner kick.

De Bruyne again!

After his lob, the Manchester City maestro tries his luck from distance but his effort is parried away by Kelleher.

De Bruyne’s lob!

The Belgium international bursts into the Liverpool area and tries to lob Kelleher from a tight angle but misses.

How intense

We expected nothing less for this shocker but the intensity displayed by the 22 actors is enormous. Enfield is happy and singing.

Stones saves Ederson

The Brazilian goalkeeper looks to find a partner in the middle but his pass is inaccurate. Fortunately for him the Stones fight and defeat Szoboszlai.

The city pushes

These first minutes turned to the advantage of Pep Guardiola’s men who gradually settled in the opposition half.

First stop

Bernardo Silva moves Alvarez who strikes after a check but Kelleher sleeps well on the leather.

critical intervention

Van Dijk had already made a decisive move with the ball recovery in his own area when Foden approached Kelleher’s cage.

Ederson doesn’t fool herself

It’s rare enough to underline but Ederson takes no chances on his first ball and decides to extend.

Let’s go!

The wait is over! This huge clash between Liverpool and Manchester City starts at Anfield. First place in the Premier League is at stake.

The You’ll Never Walk Alone sounds!

The moment of chanting from Liverpool supporters is chilling as the two teams enter. The kick-off of this colossal shock will be given in five minutes.

Anfield is packed

It didn’t take long for the two teams to enter, ten minutes before kick-off and supporters settled into the bays of the legendary Liverpool Den.

Nunez with confidence

The clash will also be an opportunity to witness a brilliant scoring duel between Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland. The Uruguayan is starting to establish himself at the forefront of the Reds’ attack.

He has scored five goals in the last four matches played in all competitions.

A nice hug

It is a beautiful picture. Jurgen Klopp is present on the pitch to watch the warm-up. Kevin De Bruyne came to meet him for a special moment between the two men.

A difficult journey to the city

Generally, Enfield remains a well-guarded fortress when citizens visit. Indeed, Pep Guardiola’s side have won just one match at Liverpool in their last 20 trips.

30th duel between two great coaches

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will meet for the 30th time today. This already sublimates a shock that was not needed. The German technician has a slight advantage with 12 wins to 11 for his Manchester City counterpart.

City’s XI without any surprises

Pep Guardiola has no surprises in his starting line-up. All the stars are there.

Manchester City XI: Ederson – Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake – Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne – Alvarez, Haaland, Foden.

Liverpool XI without Salah

Jurgen Klopp has a big surprise in his lineup with Mohamed Salah on the bench. Elliot is preferred

Liverpool XI: Kelleher – Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez – Ando, ​​Szoboszlai, McAllister – Elliott, Diaz, Nunez.

An incredible three-way race

The top three are currently held to two points. In the event of a draw between Liverpool and Manchester City, they can only stand within a point.

A decisive setback for the title race

A day of mourning at Anfield. Liverpool, 2nd, gets Manchester City, 3rd. Both teams will be looking to bounce back against Arsenal, who did the job against Brentford yesterday and temporarily took the lead in the Premier League. In the event of a draw between the Reds and Skyblues, the Gunners will remain leaders. At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will also meet for the last time in the Premier League, as the German steps down at the end of the season.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin40 mins ago
0 42 3 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Julia Simon-Justine Bresaz-Bouchet, a big face!

2 days ago

Monte-Carlo Rally: TV program and schedule for Thursday

January 25, 2024

cycling. Tirreno-Adriatico – Juan Ayuso, Stage 1, Time… for 1 second!

6 days ago

Jorge Benguet confirms the European club that is going to sign him and Pedro Troglio

January 12, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button