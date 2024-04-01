USA

The insulted man applied a “white substance” to the woman’s buttocks

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
Justin Harris (MDCR)

Police arrested a 29-year-old man Tuesday after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the paint section of a South Florida Walmart.

By Local 10

at 17650 NW Second Ave in Miami Gardens, near the Golden Glades Interchange, according to police. The incident took place after 2:15 pm at the chain store located at

The arrest report indicates the victim reported the act to an off-duty Miami Gardens officer.

He claims the woman told police she saw a man, later identified as Justin Jenardo Harris, “brush up against her” and she responded, “What did you do to me? You took my picture?

Police said Harris replied, “Why would I do that?” and left.

Then, police said, after the woman turned around, her daughter told her about “a creamy white substance on the back of her left buttock.”

Police arrested Harris on misdemeanor charges of lewd and lascivious behavior. They said that while in the officer’s patrol car, Harris hit his head so hard and repeatedly against a Plexiglas divider that it broke, resulting in more than $1,000 in damage and a criminal conduct charge.

Read more at Local 10

Source link

