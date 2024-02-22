The importance of thermal insulation for your comfort and your wallet

Thermal insulation is an essential element to consider when building or renovating a building. Not only does it improve comfort and save on energy bills, but it also has many other benefits. In this article, we invite you to discover the main advantages that this solution can offer Preserve our environment and improve our daily lives.

Reduced energy costs due to better insulation

Effective thermal insulation significantly reduces heating and air conditioning requirements. By limiting heat loss in winter and avoiding overheating in summer, it is possible to significantly reduce energy consumption. there Lower heating and cooling bills So that is one of the main advantages of insulation.

Low energy waste: quality insulation limits heat loss, avoids drafts and keeps heat in in winter;

Reduced heating and cooling costs: With proper insulation, heating requirements can be reduced by up to 60%;

Valuation of real estate: well-insulated housing has a high value in the real estate market, thanks to its energy performance and the comfort it offers;

Improved thermal and acoustic comfort

Also has a positive effect on thermal insulation The comfort of life in your home. Apart from controlling the temperature inside the house, it also improves the sound insulation of walls, floors and ceilings. Outside noise is thus reduced for a quieter and more peaceful environment.

Thermal Comfort: Thanks to efficient insulation, it is possible to maintain a constant temperature throughout the house, without overheating the room;

Protection against moisture problems

Another benefit associated with thermal insulation is that it protects against moisture. By reducing thermal bridging and ensuring good airtightness, insulation helps prevent condensation and mold problems that can affect indoor air quality.

Protecting the environment and combating climate change

Choosing effective thermal insulation is not only beneficial for the energy savings and comfort it promises; but for Protecting our environment. By consuming less fossil energy, we help reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are responsible for harmful effects on our planet.

Reduction of CO2 emissions: thanks to thermal insulation, heating and air conditioning demand as well as energy production and consumption are reduced;

Fight against global warming: Less energy consumption also means less release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere;

Preservation of natural resources: By using energy resources efficiently, we avoid their depletion and optimize their use;

Participation in sustainable development

By promoting the use of ecological and recyclable insulating materials, such as cellulose weaving, hemp wool or wood fiber, you actively participate in the development of an environmentally-responsible sector that respects our environment. In this way you contribute to the promotion of sustainable and innovative solutions, for a greener and more inclusive future.

Obtaining financial assistance for thermal insulation

Thermal insulation is considered a profitable and ecological investment, which is why many financial assistance schemes are put in place to encourage individuals to undertake this type of work. Among these aids, we specifically look for:

Zero-Rate Eco-Loan (Eco-PTZ): This interest-free loan is meant to finance energy renovation works including thermal insulation.

This interest-free loan is meant to finance energy renovation works including thermal insulation. Assistance from National Housing Agency (ANAH): The organization subsidizes work to improve the energy efficiency of older housing

The organization subsidizes work to improve the energy efficiency of older housing Energy Saving Certificates (CEE): They provide financial assistance to individuals willing to undertake energy saving work

In addition to improving living comfort and reducing energy costs, thermal insulation offers many other benefits to our environment and our living environment. Savings thanks to this solution allow us to look to the future with confidence and actively participate in the fight against climate change.