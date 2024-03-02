“The humanitarian situation in Gaza creates unsafe and unjustified conditions for which the Israelis are responsible”
Appointed on January 11 as head of French diplomacy, the former MEP has visited Ukraine and the Middle East in recent weeks. The threat was faced “existence” Representing Russia, that explains Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to strengthen the Western presence in Ukraine. Almost five months after the war in Gaza began, he still believes “urgent” To achieve that “Permanent Armistice”Ruling on Withholding Food Aid by Israel “Inappropriate”.
How do you react to the recent drama in the Gaza Strip?
The humanitarian situation in Gaza has been catastrophic for weeks, even months. And this creates unsafe and unjust conditions for which the Israelis are responsible; Israel must hear it. Our efforts with the Israeli authorities to increase the number of crossing points and humanitarian trucks have not been met. Starvation adds to the horror. People attack a few passing caravans; Israel is clearly responsible for blocking the aid. As we were quite clear after the October 7 attacks (2023) To recall Israel’s right to defend itself, we must be clear about the abuses in Gaza.
Thirty thousand deaths, widespread destruction of civil infrastructure, displacement of population… how can we describe these events in five months?
International Court of Justice (ICJ) and confiscated by the International Criminal Court. On the genocide aspect, I don’t want the word to be used politically, especially by the opposition (in France), because there is a question of intentionality that it is for international justice to decide. I want to end this idea of double standards that we hear from a certain number of states. Just look at our views on the United Nations, our humanitarian activism…
Since the ICJ ruling in January called for measures to protect the population of Gaza, do you feel that Israel has interfered in its operations?
No, and our role is to tell the public. What the ICJ is seeking is in line with what the French government was seeking even before this decision. We also say this to the Israeli government. Today, we are at an impasse on Rafah and a military operation like the Israelis see that it will be a new humanitarian disaster; We do everything to avoid it.
