“The humanitarian situation in Gaza creates unsafe and unjustified conditions for which the Israelis are responsible”

Stéphane Sejourne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the Quai d’Orsay on March 1, 2024 in Paris. Kamil Zihnioglu for “The World”.

Appointed on January 11 as head of French diplomacy, the former MEP has visited Ukraine and the Middle East in recent weeks. The threat was faced “existence” Representing Russia, that explains Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to strengthen the Western presence in Ukraine. Almost five months after the war in Gaza began, he still believes “urgent” To achieve that “Permanent Armistice”Ruling on Withholding Food Aid by Israel “Inappropriate”.

Read the analysis: Articles are reserved for our subscribers At the Foreign Ministry, loyal Macronist Stéphane Sjourne replaced Catherine Colonna Add to your preferences

How do you react to the recent drama in the Gaza Strip?

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has been catastrophic for weeks, even months. And this creates unsafe and unjust conditions for which the Israelis are responsible; Israel must hear it. Our efforts with the Israeli authorities to increase the number of crossing points and humanitarian trucks have not been met. Starvation adds to the horror. People attack a few passing caravans; Israel is clearly responsible for blocking the aid. As we were quite clear after the October 7 attacks (2023) To recall Israel’s right to defend itself, we must be clear about the abuses in Gaza.

Read the decryption Articles are reserved for our subscribers In Gaza, food distribution turns into tragedy: What we know about humanitarian convoys and Israeli military shelling Add to your preferences

Thirty thousand deaths, widespread destruction of civil infrastructure, displacement of population… how can we describe these events in five months?

International Court of Justice (ICJ) and confiscated by the International Criminal Court. On the genocide aspect, I don’t want the word to be used politically, especially by the opposition (in France), because there is a question of intentionality that it is for international justice to decide. I want to end this idea of ​​double standards that we hear from a certain number of states. Just look at our views on the United Nations, our humanitarian activism…

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war: Stéphane Sejourne explains Paris’ refusal to support South Africa in its proceedings before the ICJ Add to your preferences

Since the ICJ ruling in January called for measures to protect the population of Gaza, do you feel that Israel has interfered in its operations?

No, and our role is to tell the public. What the ICJ is seeking is in line with what the French government was seeking even before this decision. We also say this to the Israeli government. Today, we are at an impasse on Rafah and a military operation like the Israelis see that it will be a new humanitarian disaster; We do everything to avoid it.

You have 80.11% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.