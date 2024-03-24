The Houthis attacked a Chinese tanker, even though they had promised them safe passage through the Suez Canal.

A very strange attack. While two months ago, Yemen’s Houthis clearly signaled through the voice of a member of its political leadership, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, that they are confident that ” safe passage » Chinese and Russian ships using the Suez Canal attacked the Chinese oil tanker Huang Pu 23 nautical miles west of Mokha this Saturday.

The operator’s name has recently changed

According to the US Middle East Military Command (CENTCOM), one of the five ballistic missiles sent hit the ship, which is owned and operated by China (but with a Panamanian flag). A fire broke out on board and the crew signaled distress but did not request assistance. Once the fire was extinguished, the ship “was was able to continue on his way », adds Centcom. ” No casualties were reported and the ship was able to continue its journey “, referring to American forces, indicating that there were no casualties.

The United States pressures Panama to remove its flag of convenience from the Iranian boat

According to maritime security company Embrey, “TheRegistration data including name and operator » The tanker was modified last February. The ship was registered in 2019 under the British company Union Maritime Limited, Embrey said, adding that a boat linked to the company had been attacked by Yemeni rebels.

Until now, the Houthis have always said they would only attack ships with links to Israel, specifically targeting American or British boats in retaliation for attacks by American and British forces against Houthi sites. As a reminder, Washington and London established a multinational maritime defense force in the Red Sea in December and, with the help of the United Kingdom, launched a strike against the Houthis in Yemen.

This attack on a Chinese boat is therefore surprising. Knowing that Iran is close to China, the hypothesis of error cannot be excluded.

On 19 January, in an interview with the Russian daily Izvestia, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti declared:

“The madness and stupidity of the United States and the United Kingdom have worked against them: now none of their ships can cross one of the main trade routes of the world. The losses for the aggressor countries are greater than the losses for Yemen,” he said.

“For other countries, including China and Russia, their maritime transport in the region is not at risk. Moreover, we are also ready to ensure the safe passage of their ships through the Red Sea,” the Houthi leader assured.

Over 50 attacks on ships since the fall

Even during this time the attacks do not stop. The Houthis have been behind at least 50 attacks on ships off the coast of Yemen since the fall, Deputy Defense Secretary Celeste Wallander said during a congressional hearing in Washington on Thursday.

“In the Red Sea, the Houthis seek to disrupt this critical route for global trade, with at least 50 attacks on boats since the fall,” she said.

But American responses have lacked effectiveness. During the same hearing, General Eric Kurilla, head of the US military command for the Middle East (CENTCOM), acknowledged that the rebels could quickly replace equipment destroyed by the Western military.

“ Just two boats can replace most of the Houthi equipment we have destroyed so far “, he declared. “IWe need to increase the work done internationally to be able to inspect ships coming into Hodeidah. “, a port on the Red Sea controlled by the Houthis, he said, stressing the need to influence the rebels’ ally Iran.