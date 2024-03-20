The GTA 6 release date was revealed by the same source that leaked the game’s first trailer

The biggest question in gaming right now is “When is the GTA 6 release date?” “And while developer Rockstar hasn’t given us much more than a 2025 launch window, a leaker with a history of accurate information may have given us an important clue.

In a Reddit post dated December 4, 2023, a user named JarlOfRivia leaked complete details about the upcoming GTA 6 trailer. These details turned out to be accurate, giving the leaker some credibility on everything related to GTA 6. However, I would still advise that everything below be taken with a grain of salt.

In the same article, JarlOfRivia claimed that the game will launch in the first quarter of 2025, directly mentioning January or February 2025 as a possible launch month. This scoop is actually a few months old but thanks to a post on social networks from an X account named @that1detective3.

The person who correctly predicted everything about the public trailer said that GTA 6 will release in Q1 2025, probably in January/February. Release dates are always shaky, but this, along with a recent report from Jason Schreier, has me convinced that the game will be released early next year. pic.twitter.com/ql5Oe5EyxQMarch 17, 2024

Another rumor, spotted by British newspaper Metro, comes from a source known as Nuro, which advances a concrete date: Tuesday February 18, 2025. However, I stress once again, this is ‘rather than a confirmed fact’. is about ‘unverified information’.

It’s also worth noting that even if these rumors are accurate, video game development is difficult and delays are common. Fact: GTA 5 was originally supposed to launch in the spring of 2013, but was then delayed until October of that year. It is still possible that the same fate comes with GTA 6.

As it is, the only confirmed details of GTA 6 come from its trailer. This first look at the highly anticipated game introduces us to a new protagonist, Lucia, and confirms the much-predicted setting of Vice City, the series’ satirical take on Miami, Florida.

Rockstar has been quiet since then, with no new details to talk about, but hopefully the developer will be ready to start talking officially soon, and if we’re really lucky we’ll have to wait longer to get an official release date. not