The government releases one billion euros to build intermediate housing

The government responds to critics who accuse it of failing to address the housing crisis. This Thursday, the Ministers of Economy and Housing announced that almost one billion euros will be collected ” In the coming months » Build 10,000 intermediate housing units.

The accommodation Intermediate Rental (LLI) was created in 2014. Reserved for tight areas where rents are rising, it allows middle-class families with very high incomes. Social housing To find the roof. They allow the middle class to find housing at 10 to 15% below market rates.

“Blocked” real estate market: Government announces series of measures to revive construction

The objective, according to Bruno Le Maire, ” Develop a large-scale supply of intermediate housing that enables the middle class to find housing at rates 10 to 15% below market rates. “, he said in a press release.

Public and private funding

” For that we need investment and we need investors », the minister added. For the State, ” This is not a budgetary expenditure, I want to clarify, it is an investment “, he insisted.

Of this amount, 400 million euros will be ” 14 insurance companies (and) 250 million euros provided by the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations » (CDC), while the state « will raise their own funds », explained Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire after a meeting with the Federation of Insurance Companies and the CDC.

” Insurance companies have committed to provide over 400 million in equity to finance the insurance sector. accommodation medium »AG2R La Mondiale, Allianz France, Assurances du Crédit Mutuel, Axa, BNP Paribas Cardif, BPCE Assurances, CNP Assurances, Crédit Agricole Assurances, Groupama, Groupe MAIF, SMABTP, Assurances, Groupe MAIF, SMABTP, Assurances, Socierances, Group V.Y. .V.

A crisis that affects particularly less well

The lack of construction of new housing, the increase in vacant housing and above all the suspension of transactions due to the increase in interest rates are the three main factors of the crisis affecting real estate at the moment. The results, after a phase of continuous growth, production reached a little more than 15,000 intermediate housing units per year, recalls the government press release that wants to ” Double the production of intermediate housing by 2026 to accelerate residential mobility, especially from social housing ».

because ” LThe housing crisis is increasing at an alarming rate, in the face of this, the government is continuing the policy of austerity, which is a fundamental mistake for us. », Christophe Robert, General Delegate of the Abbé Pierre Foundation, said at a press conference on February 1. The crisis on the one hand affects the most vulnerable population, namely the homeless. In total, 330,000 people are homeless. A figure that has more than doubled in ten years.

Already at the end of January, The Union for Social Housing (USH) sounded the alarm. In 2023, the number of households waiting for social housing reached 2.6 million, an increase of 7.5% in one year, while the number of approvals ” at its worst level since 2005 », USH told AFP on Thursday. ” We have never built so little social housing and never had so many applicants », notes Emmanuelle Cosse, President of USH, Union of Social Landlords.

In response toIn the second half of 2023, the government had already registered a capital increase of 250 million euros in Societe du. accommodation Intermediate, to quickly build 4,000 additional housing units, Bersi suggests.

(with AFP)