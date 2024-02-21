The German league throws in the towel with foreign investors

In Germany, this Wednesday February 21, 2024 was more than the awaited date by all German football fans. For several weeks now, the wings of various stadiums across the country have been rumbling. Some matches were interrupted by the throwing of tennis balls or chocolate coins after the 36 clubs in the two divisions voted in favor of opening negotiations with a potential foreign investor: “The management committee at its meeting in Frankfurt unanimously decided not to continue with the process of finalizing marketing partnerships with foreign investors. A satisfactory continuation of the process no longer seems possible in view of the current developments”Borussia Dortmund’s spokesman and president, Hans-Joachim Watzke, said in a press release.

“Despite the large majority in favor of the entrepreneurial need for strategic partnerships: German professional football finds itself in the middle of a showdown that provokes great debates not only in the league association between clubs, but also between players, coaches, club managers, supervisory bodies, general meetings. and fan communities, discussions that threaten the progress of the matches and therefore the integrity of the competition., he continued. To see if the file is officially closed or unofficially postponed.