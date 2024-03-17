The genius of this fan brought this iconic Lord of the Rings location to life in one of the world’s most popular games.

Sharing your best creations is common in the Minecraft community. This Lord of the Rings fan made an in-game recreation of Rivendell. It’s not uncommon to see Lord of the Rings builds in Minecraft, but this last one is particularly successful. Officially the best-selling game in the world, Minecraft continues to attract new players, who manage to improve build techniques and rendering with each new wave, allowing builder communities to surpass themselves.

Rivendell One of the eleven cities of Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings is and may be Seen in Peter Jackson’s films. It is at this location that Under Elrond’s watch, the Fellowship of the Ring lord of the city. Inspired by the painting based on the representation of Rivendell in the films, The Builder safe atom spent About 10 hours of rebuilding the Elven City Iconic with creation tools only provided in Minecraft.

Tolkien fans admired the builder, especially noted Intricate details, such as round arches, sloping roofs and waterfalls. It must be said that if Rivendell occupies a very important place in the story, it is not Generally the various video games adapted from Lord of the Rings do not have a location that players can explore. Very few playable adventures take place there, meaning that traversing the city is often just a cutscene event. It’s very rare to see a city rebuilt directly in a video game, which partly explains the enthusiasm of the fans.

Is Minecraft the best place to rediscover your favorite licenses?

Not The Lord of the Rings Apparently Minecraft isn’t the only source of inspiration for builders. If some are inspired by real monuments, the stunning reconstructions do Taj Mahal or Big Ben, Others draw their inspiration from pop culture. Similar to the creation of safe atoms, we can find many inspired constructions In the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts is usually the most represented location.

But the motivations can be even stranger. Of course Landscapes taken from the most popular manga or comics are also very common, but we can also come across much less expected themes. Mario Kart fans, for example, have recreated the famous rainbow route.