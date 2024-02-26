The Geneva show opens this Monday
New R5: Renault has a smile
Renault was clearly the star of the Geneva Motor Show opening with its Car of the Year trophy for the Scenic and the introduction of the new R5.
A family photo opportunity around the French group’s general director, Luca Di Maio.
R5 Electric: Overview of Design and Electric Motorization
We were able to find the new R5 in preview, find our article for an overview of the design and key features of the electric engine such as autonomy and expected performance.
New R5 announced
Renault Group General Director, Luca Di Meo, spoke of love at first sight when he discovered the project in the pipeline when he arrived at Renault.
For his part, Diamond brand boss Fabrice Camboliv presented it as his “North Star”, in reference to its place of assembly, in Dui, like the first R5.
Luca di Meo celebrates the new cynic
Introducing the press conference, Renault Group General Director, Luca Di Maio celebrated the Car of the Year title freshly won by the Scenic.
R5 appeared in a few minutes
Renault’s press conference has just started at the Geneva Motor Show, to follow live here.
Two French women on the podium for Car of the Year
The Scenic took first place ahead of the BMW 5 Series and New Peugeot 3008. Behind this podium, we find in order Kia EV9Volvo EX30, BYD Seal and Toyota C-HR.
Find our article: “The Renault Scenic, Voted Car of the Year 2024”
Electric Renault Scenic, the car of the year 2024
At the opening of the Geneva Motor Show, the Renault Scenic won the trophy for European Car of the Year 2024.
New R5: First Renault 100% Luca de Meo
Retro-futuristic styling, 100% electric engine, made-in-France assembly… Renault boss Luca Di Meo is unveiling the new R5 at the Geneva Motor Show this Monday from 9:30am.
Renault will unveil the R5 in Geneva
Renault is preparing to unveil the new production R5: the 100% electric model made in France, which has been eagerly awaited 3 years after the concept was introduced. The challenges of this launch are summarized by Pauline Ducamp, live from the Geneva show.
Who will win the 2024 Car of the Year trophy?
The Car of the Year 2024 award will be presented at the show this Monday morning following a vote by a panel of European journalists. Seven cars are in the finals, including two French models: the Renault Scenic and the Peugeot 3008.
BMW 5 Series, Kia EV9, Volvo EX30, BYD Seal and Toyota C-HR are also competing.
Election results around 8.30 am
Many manufacturers are absent
This 2024 edition, however, remains mixed with many absentees such as brands from the Stellantis group, brands from Volkswagen or luxury manufacturers such as Ferrari or Rolls-Royce. Audi, BMW, Mercedes have also had their turn in terms where brands are increasingly reducing the costs associated with such events.
MG, BYD: What new models for Chinese brands
Along with the Renault Group, new products to look for will come from Chinese brands. Manufacturer MG will thus unveil the MG3, a small hybrid compact rival to the Peugeot 208 and Renault Clio.
BYD, the world leader in electric cars, will also be present with its premium brands Yangwang and Denza.
R5, Spring: French innovations in Geneva
While neither Peugeot nor Citroën made the trip, the star of the show will of course be the new R5. It will be unveiled by Renault with much fanfare during a press conference at 9:30 am.
The French group will also present a new version of the small Spring City Car, 100% electric.
All the details on this model can be found in our article here.
The 2024 edition of the Geneva Motor Show opens this Monday
Hello everyone and welcome to this live dedicated to the first day of the Geneva Motor Show. First held in 1905, the fair is being held in the Swiss capital till Sunday, March 3. The show returns after a four-year cancellation following the Covid pandemic and an inconclusive attempt to reinvent itself in Qatar in the fall of 2023.