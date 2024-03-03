The gang is trying to regain power

Haiti: Gangs try to regain power Haiti is in the heart of perpetual chaos. A terror gang leader is currently trying to overthrow the prime minister, while seeking military support from Kenya.

Residents of Port-au-Prince (Haiti) were forced to flee amid an exchange of fire, with their hands in the air. Haiti’s capital is once again plunged into chaos, the scene of bloody clashes between police and criminal gangs. The population is bloodless. “I was going to pick up my kids, it’s impossible. I can’t even go home.”, took one of them, Danois Augustine, into faith. The Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, is traveling to Kenya to seek reinforcements to fight criminal gangs with the upcoming establishment of an international police force.

Jimmy Charizier, known as Barbecue, wants to overthrow the government

80% of Port-au-Prince is controlled by a multitude of armed gangs, often rivals. If clashes are frequent, attacks against the police today seem coordinated. Jimmy Charizier, aka Barbecue, who presents himself as the leader of the movement, speaks of a holy confederation of gangs to overthrow the government. “Today it’s different. It’s all the community leaders, all the neighborhoods, all the gangs who have taken their responsibilities and started this movement.”he said.

Port-au-Prince’s most wanted man, Jimmy Charizier, is a former police officer who is willing to do anything to keep control of his stronghold. He wants to end insecurity in Haiti.