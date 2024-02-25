The French structure, Pingu Esport, falls under the 3rd Korean division LCK Academy category

Pingu Esports, the French outfit involved in Valorant, Brawl Star and Rocket League, is now expanding into League of Legends. She is targeting the 2024 LCK Academy Series with a team of five young South Korean talents.

Pingu Esport in the Korean 3rd division

Pingou Esport, a French organization primarily involved in Valorant and participating in the VALORANT Open Tour France, also has teams in Brawl Star and Rocket League. Recently, the organization announced its expansion into League of Legends. However, she does not plan to participate in the Nexus Tour at this time. Instead, management announced that its League of Legends team would compete in the LCK Academy Series for the 2024 season. The competition represents the third division in Korea, ranking itself after the LCK and LCK CL.

So far, Pingu Esport has been relatively tight-lipped about the details of its project, limiting itself to revealing its League of Legends team roster participating in the tournament. The team is made up of five young South Korean talents: Sang Su as a top laner, Taeyoung (aka Sairi) as a jungler, Demi as a mid laner, Seongwoo as a bottom laner, and Nojalhee as a support position. Pingu Esport has promised to release more information soon, including its team’s match schedule. The February Open tournament is normally scheduled to begin this Sunday, February 25.