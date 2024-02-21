The French referee’s sound system has been approved by FIFA, announced the president of the Federal Referee Commission

This is a step forward that the technical management of French arbitration has wanted to implement for more than a year. Eric Borghini, president of the Federal Referee Commission, disclosed this team, Wednesday February 21, that FIFA admitted that French referees will be equipped with microphones, for a large-scale test, and that some of their decisions will be accompanied by sound. “FIFA has authorized several countries, including France, to experiment with this practice.He detailed.

FFF Executive Committee member Eric Borghini also confirmed to Radio France on Wednesday evening: “It’s in the direction of history and it’s also a form of transparency that we owe to the fans, to the public, to the broadcasters as well. It’s a real plus to be able to benefit from the clarifications that referees will give live for television, initially on decisions sent by VAR referees, And I hope, one day, more fluidly, always, a little bit like rugby.”

The referee sound system was first tested by FIFA during the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina in May 2023 and was initially denied to France by the International Football Association Board (Ifab), which governs the rules of the game.

A referee with a voice in Ligue 1 next year?

As Borghini explains, in France, the sound system will not be in order for every use of VAR. “Microphones will only be connected for the most controversial actions, while the referee reviews them“, he warned, making it clear that the French authorities remain in favor of one”Permanent sound system“

When will we first hear a referee explaining an on-field decision? The trial dates have not yet been announced by the president of the Federal Referee Commission. According to information from Radio France, these tests will only concern the French women’s championship. They will make their debut during the first women’s division play-offs to be held next May. Regarding men’s football, the French Football Federation hopes to test this sound system at the upcoming Coupe de France final.