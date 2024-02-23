The French and Their Cars: An Expensive Addiction (Study)

If a car makes everyday life easier, its price is expensive to buy, and its maintenance is not free. We must add to this fuel prices which are constantly increasing. However, this car is essential to the French people, despite the cost it produces.

A study by IFOP for Rules, published on February 20, shows that the French are very dependent on their cars. In fact, 79% of them rely on this mode of transportation for “basic” needs, such as shopping or going to medical appointments. 75% of them depend on the car for professional purposes, such as commuting to work, while 80% depend on it for social needs, such as visiting relatives or friends.

It must be said that this dependence varies by place of residence. It reaches 90% among residents of rural communities and 66% in the Paris metropolitan area, underlines the same study. Regarding the amount the French spend on their car, 65% spend more than 100 euros per month on costs related to its use, and 16% spend more than 300 euros per month.

Costs linked to car use therefore represent a significant part of the French budget. To reduce these costs, users are showing ingenuity. According to a study, 65% of French people avoid taking the motorway, with 35% involved on a regular basis. Among the deprived classes, this figure regularly reaches 46%, while among the affluent classes, it is 23%.

How the French manage to save money when using their cars

49% of the French have also revised their contracts (insurance, parking, etc.) downwards. It must be said that almost 6 out of 10 households (58%) have two cars. However, studies suggest that using a second vehicle is out of the question to reduce the automobile budget.

To save money, 20 to 30% are considering long-distance carpooling or “parcel-carpooling” to make the cost of their car profitable. This tendency is more pronounced among the most financially fragile French (43% of people consider carpooling compared to 27% in the wealthier classes), the study underlines.

For car maintenance, 51% of French people consider choosing second-hand spare parts over new ones in case of repairs. On the other hand, 37% plan to go to association and Ekta garages for maintenance or repair of their vehicle. This proportion varies depending on social class. 48% of the poorest choose this option, compared to 25% of the richest. As far as fuel is concerned, 25% are considering installing a box or kit that allows them to run on bioethanol.