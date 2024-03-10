The free-to-play RPG combining Elden Ring and Skyrim is finally available on Steam

Who doesn’t love going on an epic adventure to encounter mythical creatures and hunt for treasure? After all, these are just a few of the reasons why we love role-playing games like Elden Ring and Skyrim.

This month marks the long-awaited release of Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2, the sequel to the 2012 game for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, before coming to other platforms. The original Dragon’s Dogma game was fun, though not a huge but perfect action RPG, and its sequel aims to improve on its formula in every way possible.

Check out the Dragon’s Dogma 2 trailer below!

From what we’ve seen of Dragon’s Dogma 2 so far, it looks like it won’t disappoint, especially with a giant metal monster inspired by Greek mythology, none other than Telos. However, something tells me that this won’t be the only epic boss fight in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and that each boss encounter will require a lot of preparation.

Fortunately, in preparation for the arrival of Dragon’s Dogma 2 in just a few weeks, we can start by creating our ‘Arizon’ avatar and even a trusty pawn that will accompany us in-game to fight the good fight with the Dragon’s Dogma 2 app. Character creator and collection. Surprisingly, despite not being a complete game but only a sample of its character creation, this app is currently trending on Steam according to Steam DB.

At the time of writing, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 app has peaked at over 8,500 concurrent players in 24 hours and we believe this will only increase as we get closer to Dragon’s Dogma 2’s launch. This app is a free Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator and storage. Also available on PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace.

This handy app will allow you to create up to five Arisen and pawns that can then be transferred to Dragon’s Dogma 2 when you purchase them separately. That said, Capcom has stated in the app’s description that additional graphics options will be available in the full game. Still, it’s nice to have the opportunity to go ahead and adjust our characters later on release.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available on March 22 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.