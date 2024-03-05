The first polls opened for “Super Tuesday,” the key day of the Republican and Democratic primaries.

This is the most scrutinized seat of the primaries for the American presidential election. Electors in fifteen states and one US territory are called to the polls on Tuesday, March 5, the traditional “Super Tuesday,” to decide between the candidates for the Democratic Party and Republican Party nominations. The first offices opened at 6 a.m. (local time) in Maine, a state on the country’s east coast. Follow our live stream.

Joe Biden was almost guaranteed to win. As always, when the outgoing president is a candidate for his own succession, the Democratic primaries leave little room for suspense. The 81-year-old head of state has won all the elections so far against the two candidates against him. He should win easily on Tuesday.

Donald Trump is the big favorite among Republicans. Despite several trials planned for 2024, the billionaire heads into “Super Tuesday” with a big lead over rival Nikki Haley, who is still the last candidate in the running. He had 273 delegate votes on Monday out of the 1,215 needed to secure the party’s nomination. According to the AP agency count, the former governor of South Carolina has only 43.

The first results are known during the night. Voting takes place at times and with rules that differ by state. If Maine starts voting on Tuesday morning, voters will be able to express themselves until 8 a.m. (local time) in Alaska — or 6 a.m. Wednesday in Alaska. The first results will be known from Tuesday to Wednesday night. In some states, such as California, it can take several days for final results to be released when postal votes are counted.