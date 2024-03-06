The first doctor was called by the police

Joo Soo-ho, spokeswoman for the Korean Medical Association (KMA), at a large rally of doctors protesting a government plan to increase enrollment in medical schools on March 3 in Seoul. JUNG YEON-JE / AFP

A day earlier, the South Korean government said it had identified 8,000 doctors on strike who were likely to be suspended. On Wednesday March 6, South Korean police called in the first doctor for questioning.

As part of the massive strike, thousands of young doctors resigned and walked off the job nearly two weeks ago to protest the government’s plan to increase enrollment in medical schools, which the government considers essential in the face of the country’s aging population.

The government declared the widely followed work stoppage illegal and set a deadline of February 29 for resumption. He announced on Tuesday the start of suspending the licenses of the striking doctors and requested an investigation against those involved in the mobilization.

The offices of the Korean Medical Association (KMA), which spearheads the movement, have already been raided. Its key members were prosecuted for violating medical regulations and banned from travel. Alleged to be “Supportive and encouraging” Opposition, KMA member Joo Soo-ho was summoned for questioning on Wednesday.

Public health alert at its highest level

“I came here with no problem because I literally have nothing to hide, and no reason to”The 65-year-old surgeon told reporters before entering the Seoul Metropolitan Police headquarters. “Allegation of incitement cannot be established as we never encouraged the young doctors to resign en masse”, according to him. He affirmed that this is a movement “non-violent” and urged the government to abandon it “obstinacy” And to negotiate.

Wednesday’s inquiry is the first of a medical staff member in connection with the ongoing walkout. Despite the threat of license suspension, most striking young doctors have not returned to work in any meaningful way, according to government data. As of Monday, nearly 9,000 trainee doctors were still on strike.

Seoul says it has the lowest doctor-patient ratio among developed countries, and the government is pushing to admit 2,000 more students to medical school each year, starting next year. Doctors are opposing it and argue that the move will harm the quality of service.

The movement, which has severely disrupted hospital operations, has prompted the government to raise its public health alert to its highest level.

