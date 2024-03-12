The first boat to bring aid to Gaza by sea leaves Cyprus

The boat is carrying about 200 tons of food (rice, flour, canned goods, etc.) that should be distributed to the Palestinian enclave, which is in the grip of famine.

Heading to Gaza. Humanitarian aid boat “left” from the Cypriot port of Larnaca, Tuesday March 12, at 7:50 am (French time), to deliver food to the famine-stricken Palestinian enclave, using the maritime corridor between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip. This is the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 that aid has been delivered by sea.

l’Open Arms, a ship chartered by the Spanish NGO of the same name, which usually intervenes in the Mediterranean Sea to rescue migrants, transported about 200 tons of food (rice, flour, canned goods, etc.). The food aid will be distributed by the World Central Kitchen in Gaza, which has had teams on site since the start of the war and is responsible for building jetties to unload cargo.

In a region devastated by more than five months of war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, faced with an inadequacy of aid arriving by land, aid is being dropped by air and can now also be transported by sea. The opening of this corridor between Gaza and Cyprus, is located About 370 km away.