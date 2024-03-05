The family of a Colombian woman killed in the US has asked for help in repatriating her body

The family of Wendy Juliet Villalba Fuentes, who was found dead in the US, is asking for help in repatriating her body. Photo: Private Archive – Private Archive

Wendy Julith Villalba Fuentes, the family of a Colombian woman found dead in Houston, Texas, is asking for help in repatriating her body. The woman had come to the United States in December to seek job opportunities and had lost contact with her family since February 27. The causes of his death are not clear.

“They told us on Thursday (February 29) that she was in the hospital, then on Friday they told us that she was dead,” the woman’s brother Wilmar Villalba told El Tiempo.

A friend who traveled to the United States with Villalba said she left her home on February 27 to look for a new job. After several hours, and seeing that she did not return, she went out to look for her in the places she frequented and where she could look for work, but she did not find her.

After returning home, Villalba’s friend was informed that a person with symptoms similar to Wendy’s had entered the hospital morgue. When the body was examined, it matched that of a 24-year-old woman. Authorities told her she was the victim of a traffic accident, but relatives of the Colombian, originally from Santander, do not know more details about the case.

The family says they need approximately 36 million pesos to repatriate Wendy’s body. With such a large amount, the relatives have started a campaign on social networks to collect money for repatriation. They have also contacted the Colombian Consulate in Houston to expedite the process and clarify the cause of his death.

