The European Union will release 50 million euros to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees

The European Union will unblock “early next week” 50 million euros in aid to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), the European Commission announced on Friday 1 March, ahead of the subsequent release of an additional 32 million. In late January, the European Union called for an audit of UNRWA’s operations, following allegations of possible involvement of some of its staff in the October 7 attacks in Israel. Follow our live stream.

France is calling for an investigation. “There will be an independent investigation to determine what happened.”, the French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Sjourne, announced on France Inter, after Hamas announced 112 dead and 760 wounded during the distribution of food aid in Gaza. If the circumstances were to be clarified, the Israeli army admitted firing.

The international community is outraged. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, condemned it “The New Massacre” and death “totally unacceptable”When the United States demanded from Israel “Some Answers”. China, Italy, Spain, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have also condemned these incidents. The UN Security Council met urgently behind closed doors and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres said “shocked” and requested “An Effective Independent Inquiry”.

Hopes for a ceasefire are fading. There will be no “maybe” There is no ceasefire between now and Monday, Joe Biden said, having said earlier in the week that he hoped for a ceasefire by March 4. Asked if he believed the killings during the food distribution would affect negotiations for a cease-fire, the American president replied: “I know it will.”

A call to protect Palestinian journalists in Gaza. More than 30 international media outlets, including the world’s leading news agencies, on Thursday expressed solidarity with Palestinian journalists working in Gaza under extreme hardship and called on the Israeli authorities. “protect them”.