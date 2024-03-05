The European Union sets its own objectives to prevent the explosion of packaging

On August 13, 2019, in Bourg-Blanc (Finistère), at the Sorting Centre. Fred Tanneau/AFP

The negotiations lasted until the last minute. After more than a year of tough negotiations and an intense lobbying campaign by fast food giants and packaging professionals, MEPs and European Union (EU) member states finalized, during a final meeting on Monday 4 March, Green’s last major text deal: on packaging. Regulation. A proposed law to curb their explosion and especially plastic pollution.

Single-use cups in coffee breaks, packages for online shopping, water bottles… Europeans have never produced so much packaging waste. In a decade, they have increased by around 32 kg to reach an average of 189 kg per capita in 2021, according to recent data from Eurostat. And at the current rate, the bar of 200 kg per year should be crossed by 2030.

Twenty-seven and European Deputies preserved the essential: objectives. That is, reducing waste by −5% in 2030, −10% in 2035 and −15% in 2040 compared to 2018 levels and achieving 100% recyclable packaging in 2030 and 100% truly recyclable in 2035 (46% compared to today) and only for plastics. 40%).

“The Great Risk of Procrastination”

The rapporteur of the text in the European Parliament, MEP (Renewal) Frederic Reiss welcomed “Historic and Unexpected Agreement”. Belgian parliamentarians highlight the ban on single-use plastic packaging in cafes and restaurants from 2030, especially for drinks and food.

Unlike the French anti-waste law, which bans all disposable tableware in fast food restaurants from 1er From January 2023, cardboard and paper packaging will not be affected. Zero Waste France and environmental organizations warn “The Great Risk of Procrastination” Turning to paper and cardboard, two materials that consume a lot of water that often fly under the radar of the new law. A concession to Italy, which rebelled against the text in the name of saving its recycling system and fast food sector.

American giant McDonald’s commissioned a study in February 2023 that concluded that banning single-use packaging would increase plastic production, water consumption and reduce food safety. President of the Environment Committee of the European Parliament, Pascal Canfin (renewal), followed by A “A lobbying campaign that stops at nothing”.

