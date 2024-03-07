Health

The epidemic is still active in six regions, what about New Aquitaine?

However, “the circulation of the influenza virus was still active and six regions remained in an epidemic” including New Aquitaine, underlines the agency. Among the overseas departments and territories, Guyana, Guadeloupe and Martinique also remained in the epidemic.

Fewer French people at risk against flu were vaccinated this season: 45.9% at the end of December 2023, compared to 50% at the same date for the 2022-2023 season, and 52.7% for those aged 65 and over alone. 54.7% a year ago.

New Vaccination Campaign for Kovid-19

For the other two major respiratory diseases, bronchiolitis, which mainly affects children, and covid, reflux is almost complete.

Bronchiolitis epidemics have ended in all regions of France, and abroad only Mayotte had an epidemic last week.

Psittacosis: What do we know about this respiratory disease developing in Europe?

Psittacosis: What do we know about this respiratory disease developing in Europe?

The World Health Organization on Tuesday 6 March warned of an increase in cases of psittacosis, parrot fever, in four European countries in 2023 and especially in early 2024. Denmark, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands have reported unusual conditions through the European Union. Union Early Warning and Response System (EWRS). Five deaths have been reported at this stage. In most cases, exposure to wild or domestic birds has been reported.

