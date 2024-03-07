The epidemic is still active in six regions, what about New Aquitaine?

However, “the circulation of the influenza virus was still active and six regions remained in an epidemic” including New Aquitaine, underlines the agency. Among the overseas departments and territories, Guyana, Guadeloupe and Martinique also remained in the epidemic.

Fewer French people at risk against flu were vaccinated this season: 45.9% at the end of December 2023, compared to 50% at the same date for the 2022-2023 season, and 52.7% for those aged 65 and over alone. 54.7% a year ago.

New Vaccination Campaign for Kovid-19

For the other two major respiratory diseases, bronchiolitis, which mainly affects children, and covid, reflux is almost complete.

Bronchiolitis epidemics have ended in all regions of France, and abroad only Mayotte had an epidemic last week.