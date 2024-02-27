The epidemic has been under control this winter

A woman talks to a pharmacy worker before receiving a dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, in Ajaccio, October 5, 2023. Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP

While seasonal waves of respiratory infections such as influenza or bronchiolitis are ending or should end soon, the Directorate General of Health (DGS) and Public Health France (SPF) reported on Tuesday, February 27, that autumn and winter “quiet” On the epidemic front. The Director General of Health, Gregory Emery, however recognized that, for carers, “Situations Where Guards Can Be Difficult”.

Read the decryption Articles are reserved for our subscribers In the emergency room, always under pressure, caregivers on deck… and “on the line.” Add to your preferences

Regarding bronchitis, the epidemic lasted as long as last season, with the same peak “before” In late November-early December, according to Laetitia Huart, scientific director of Public Health France. The peak number in question was lower in 2023, with 2,300 hospitalizations of children under 2 in the week of November 27 to December 3, compared with 2,900 for the corresponding week in 2022. above all, Babies under 3 months of age had to be hospitalized for severe cases.

According to M.me Huart, “This strongly suggests, for these age groups, an interest in Befortus administration”, the trade name for nirsevimab. Developed by Sanofi and AstraZeneca, this new monoclonal antibody against respiratory syncytial virus, a major cause of bronchial asthma, has been used in maternity wards since mid-September 2023. Hospitalization for bronchiolitis in children less than 1 year of age. After a very severe bronchiolitis epidemic in 2022-2023, which saturated many critical care services, treatment by pediatricians was awaited. Both DGS and SPF, however, still say to await the results of ongoing studies to confirm its effectiveness in actual use.

Very high demand

Christel Gras-Le Guen, head of pediatrics at Nantes University Hospital, who was tasked by the government with supporting the prevention campaign against bronchiolitis, is, in any case, delighted. “Historical Basis of Parenting” for a new treatment. About 85% of them would have chosen to inject this antibody for their child. “In a somewhat “vaccine-skeptic” country it’s a very positive surprise,” According to him. In September 2023, the craze caught health officials by surprise: when 200,000 doses were ordered, the government was forced to limit it to maternity wards so that it could be given to the most common infants due to very strong demand for nirsevimab. Young people and therefore those most at risk for damage to city pharmacies.

You have 43.92% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.