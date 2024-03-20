The end of leaks in video games? This new technology can change everything

A revolutionary technology aims to end video game leaks. It will allow companies to trace the source of leaks, which could change the face of the industry.

© Rockstar

Nowadays, video game studios and publishers must deal with a new threat: leaks. These leaks, which usually delight players, can disrupt the company’s plans, like when dozens of GTA 6 gameplay videos ended up online after an attack by a young hacker.

How can video game players protect themselves? A new solution may well put an end to the leak. Denuvo has just unveiled Tracemark for games, A technique supposed to protect studio work and identify the source of leaks.

The end of leaks in video games? Irdeto (Denuvo)’s technology seeks to prevent leaks

Denuvo is known for its anti-piracy solution for PC games designed by the company Irdeto. The system also includes anti-cheat, specifically used in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This is a system capable of identifying and sanctioning fraudsters, but It was heavily criticized due to its effect on game performance.

During the Game Developers Conference 2024 held in San Francisco until March 22, Irdeto presented its new solution, called TraceMark for Games. It allows developers to be the original source of leaks related to their games.

Tracemark for games applies an invisible watermark specific to each version of the title. Thus, a user who has leaked a resource cannot know if a video game company can trace it back. Leaks can be found from internal playtests, closed betas, review copies, and press screenings.

This new tracking solution is compatible with PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and iOS games. ” Hollywood studios, sports leagues and pay TV operators trust our watermarking technology », assures Irdetto.

Will Tracemark for Games Mean the End of Leaks in Video Games? This seems quite unlikely. Even if the system can identify the origin of the video asset leak, it will not prevent it Contacts between inside sources and the industry’s most prominent insidersFor PS5 Pro.

Hackers can also manage to bypass security, even though Irdeto claims its utmost reliability. Anyway, Tracemark for games could be of interest to many publishers and development studios after several recent leaks That affected Rockstar, Insomniac Games or Maxis with The Sims 5.