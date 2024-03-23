The €9,000 BYD Seagull is causing panic in the electric car sector

BYD is once again slashing prices with the Seagull Honor Edition, an electric car priced under 9,000 euros in China. For a consulting firm specializing in the automotive industry, this ultra-affordable model is a wake-up call to other manufacturers.

© BYD

Earlier in the month, BYD announced a new version of its Seagull EV. With its price tag of less than 9,000 euros in China, this city car has what it takes to win the price war in the electric car sector. And it’s not just our opinion: in the automotive industry, many experts believe that this model marks a turning point.

The BYD Seagull Honor Edition is “an important event” for the automotive industry

As a reminder, the BYD Seagull Honor Edition is offered in China for 69,800 Yuan or about 8,900 Euros. This is still 5% less than the previous version. The model comes in three versions with a range of 305 km and 405 km in the CLTC cycle. The battery charges from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes. Inside, a 10.1″ rotating screen acts as the interface to BYD’s infotainment system, DiLink.

In the pages of CNBC, Terry Wojchowsky, a former General Motors executive believes that this technical sheet proposed by BYD “A wake-up call for the rest of the industry” The current president of the automotive division of Carsoft Global, a consulting firm, also called BYD’s electric car “important eventFor other car manufacturers.

And not in a good way. Manufacturers will have to work harder if they want to stay in the race against China. A Kersoft executive says this knowingly: His company carefully monitors models to determine how its customers can improve their effectiveness.

After reviewing the BYD Seagull, Caresoft found it Simple and efficient In terms of design, design and construction. The Chinese vehicle has also exceeded the consulting firm’s expectations in terms of quality and reliability. “It is a job very well doneMr. Wojchowski explains. For less than $10,000, it’s a steal.“

BYD bids high in price war on electric cars

Enough to fulfill the predictions of the CEO of Stellantis, who warned of bloodshed in the sector due to a price war. Indeed, the margin generated per vehicle is falling, as shown by Tesla’s results for the last quarter of 2023: standing at 17.6%, it was 26.2% the previous year! Enough to drive some of the more fragile manufacturers into bankruptcy.

For the moment BYD does not intend to market its vehicle in France or the United States. But the carmaker has bigger ambitions in Europe. In January, we learned that BYD was coming to Europe with its Seal U SUV. And this is just the beginning, with a factory currently under construction in Hungary.