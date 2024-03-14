“The dietary supplement business can be very risky,” Dr. Christian Recchia warns

Throughout the year, television and newspapers bombard us with advertisements for food supplements, slimming, anti-stress or even revitalizing products intended to supplement the body’s nutrition. But be careful not to fall into the poisonous trap. “It can be very dangerous,” Dr. Christian Recchia called back for Yahoo.

For that, one must take food supplements.In very specific cases“Exactly, if “You’re sporty, young and active, you eat a balanced diet and you’re in good shape, unless you’re told about concerns about iron, vitamin D or certain fatty acids there’s no big need to take it.”

On the other hand, if you are very tired, you are coming out of a very significant orthopedic trauma with one or more fractures, you are suffering from muscle breakdown and you have spent several weeks in the hospital with poor nutrition, diet consumption. Supplements are then justified. Certainly, it is “A Kind of Nutritional Resuscitation”. “We must reconstitute the protein stock, reconstitute the proper stock of essential fatty acids, reconstitute the vitamins at the proper dosage.e”

“It can be very toxic”

However, if you really need them, be careful not to take them haphazardly, so it’s important to go to your general practitioner. Often perceived as harmless, these products can, in certain cases, expose the consumer to health hazards. “When you take too many vitamins, they can be very toxic”He warned.

Like them, ANSES recalled on its website that in general, in the absence of pathology, it is possible to meet nutritional needs through a varied and balanced diet as part of a physically active daily life. Consumption of food supplements is then not necessary.