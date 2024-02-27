“The Devil Wears Prada”: Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep reunite after 18 years

After almost 20 years, the iconic trio is back. This Saturday, February 24, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt met on stage at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles to present an award. A reunion that reminded fans of the movie “The Devil Wears Prada,” in which Meryl Streep plays the inept Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of “Runway” magazine.

The SAG Awards for Best Actor in a Comedy were to be announced as the trio came together, much to the delight of fans. Meryl Streep was first on stage to thunderous applause from the audience. “I forgot my glasses and an envelope,” she announced into the microphone. Just then, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway rush up to him with glasses and envelopes. The arrival of the two actresses on stage obviously made the room laugh but also internet users, who had the feeling of reliving a scene from David Frankel’s cult film. And one thing is for sure, all three played the game.

“Meryl and Miranda Priestly are like twins”

After this incredible stage debut, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway reprise their roles as Emily Charlton and Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly’s two devoted assistants. “It’s an old question: Where does the actor end and the character begin?”, asks Meryl Streep, to which Emily Blunt replies: “Well, as we just saw, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are like twins. » A An answer that delighted the assembly, especially since the 74-year-old actress insisted on outbidding: “I don’t think I look like Miranda Priestly”, she declared on the microphone before being cut off by Anne Hathaway: ” No, no , that was not the question. »A sequence which then quickly made the rounds on social networks and which delighted fans, happy to find their favorite trio.

The three women eventually presented the SAG Awards for Best Actor in a Comedy Series to Jeremy Allen White for his role in “The Bear.” That evening, Emily Blunt was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in “Oppenheimer”. It was ultimately Da’Vine Joey Randolph who won the prize.