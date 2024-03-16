The development of The Last Of Us Part.III is officially mentioned by Neil Druckman

A few hours ago, at 6pm, Naughty Dog and PlayStation uploaded the famous documentary Grounded II: Making the Last of Us Part.II. A two-hour long documentary that takes an imaginative look at Ellie and Joel’s latest adventures. It was at the conclusion of the documentary that Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckman announced the arrival of The Last of Us Part III.

So there may be another chapter.

Neil Druckman, co-president of Naughty Dog

These are the final words of the documentary Grounded II Making the Last of Us. And this confirms months of rumors and frustrations. It’s official now, next to will be our last piece more or less in the future. III naughty dog.

So it is at the conclusion of the documentary Grounded II that Neil Druckmann confirms the rumors of recent months. The documentary looks back on the entire production phase The Last of Us Part II, 2016 to December 2019 and the Covid-19 disruption. A chance to discover many remarkable moments, including the leaks of April 2020, with moving and equally revolting testimonies from actors and studio members who received numerous insults, death threats and threats to their loved ones.

The Last Of Us Part.III has been confirmed by Neil Druckman

An intensive and robust documentary that we recommend if you own a version The Last of Us Part.II Remastered. The latter will be available tomorrow morning as well Naughty Dog Mag’s YouTube Channel In VOSTFR.

At the end of the documentary, before the final credits, Neil Druckmann speaks one last time and firmly turns the page on the story of “The Last of Us Part.II” and begins the “second chapter”.

The concept of the first game was simple: the unconditional love of a parent for their child. In the second, we focused on the pursuit of justice at all costs, to those we love. It was another simple concept that echoed the idea of ​​love in the first game. If we stop there, it’s a very good ending. All said, the story is over. (…) I wondered if there was another concept to explore. For years I got nothing. But recently, that has changed. I don’t have a story, but I do have a concept, which I also find interesting, like I and II. It is independent, but the three are connected. So there may be another chapter.

So it’s a really half-hearted announcement, especially since it’s no coincidence that Naughty Dog decided to introduce this phrase at the conclusion of the documentary. On the other hand, what does this mean?

Part.III: Released over several years

This statement is said to be from April 2023, during the last footage recorded to complete the documentary. Thus, we can imagine that the concept found by Neil Druckmann is late 2022 or early 2023. So just a year ago. And according to him history is not yet written.

If Neil Druckman is telling the truth and the date shown in the documentary is real, then the Naughty Dog teams will have to wait several years before they can write the story and move forward with filming and production of the game. Since Part.II was allowed four years of development, we shouldn’t expect The Last Of Us Part.III before the end of the PS5 generation and the start of the PS6 generation in 2026 or 2027.

