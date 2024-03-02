The Cuban Embassy in the United States resumes these in-person services

The Embassy and Consular Department of Cuba in the United States reported through official media that personal attention and other services will resume next Monday at its headquarters in Washington, the capital of North America.

The office will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time. It is noted that the usual methods of requesting consular services will be maintained by postal mail and by agencies contracted with consular offices.

It is recommended that citizens review the specific requirements for each procedure before visiting a Cuban consulate in the United States. According to officials, the move to reactivate in-person services is aimed at simplifying consular procedures for Cubans living in the United States.

We hope this information is useful to Cubans who need to undertake consular procedures in the United States. As you know, this is one of the Latino communities that is the majority in the northern country. Millions of Cubans live in the United States, particularly in South Florida, and need to complete consular procedures to travel to their country of origin and be with their families, among other things.

Cubans in the United States form the largest Cuban community outside their country and the third largest Hispanic community after Mexicans and Puerto Ricans. It is estimated that about 2.3 million Cuban Americans live in the United States, with a significant concentration in the state of Florida.