The creepy plan in Ohio that fooled all the guards

in Ohio, United States There was an unusual case in which the roommates of a recently deceased man were accused of misusing his corpse to withdraw money from a bank.

The police informed that the suspects, Lorraine B. throw away 55 years old and Karen Kasbohm The 63-year-old found the man dead on Monday and took his body to the bank where they had been with him days earlier.

This was a strange robbery

Robert B. StaleThe Ashtabula police chief reported in a statement that with the help of a third person, whom he did not identify, the roommates carried the body in the front seat of a car to the bank so staff could retrieve it. An amount that has not been disclosed.





Steele added that earlier, the couple had withdrawn the money with the man present. The police chief also told Ashtabula’s news platform Star Beacon that the suspects used bank tellers.

After withdrawing the money, the suspects abandoned the body Ashtabula County Medical Center and quickly left without giving any information about the man to hospital staff, Stell added in the statement.

One of the two later called the police facility with some of the man’s story and said the body had been identified Douglas Layman80 years old.

What will happen to the suspects?

Went to the house of the officers common man in Ashtabula, where roommates told him about the trip to the bank, Stell said.

Lorraine B. throw away and his accomplice appeared in court, although it was unclear whether they had pleaded guilty or had been assigned lawyers. The county public defender’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





WKYC informed about the bail of kasbohm Bail was set at $5,000 and ordered throw away to appear for arraignment next week.