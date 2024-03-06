The case of the German vaccine studied by scientists 217 times

Humans have a significant number of T cells in their bodies, which contribute to the immune response against Covid-19. However, for scientists, these results should not lead to the formulation of health recommendations.

He said he was being vaccinated for personal reasons. In a study published on Monday March 4 by The Lancet Infectious DiseasesScientists from the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and the University of Erlangen were interested in the case of a 62-year-old German man from the city of Magdeburg (central Germany), who had been vaccinated less than 217 times. COVID-19.

Scientists wanted to investigate the effects of this over-vaccination. So they gave him blood and saliva tests. “We learned about his case through newspaper articles,” said Dr. Killian Schober stated on his university’s website.

“We used these samples to determine how the immune system responds to vaccination,” he adds. This person received injections of mainly RNA-messenger vaccines from several different laboratories.

The immune system is not weakened

And the answer is surprising. They noted the presence of significant numbers of T cells that contribute to the destruction of cells infected by Covid-19. Furthermore, these cells show no signs of exhaustion in the immune response.

During their research, the scientists found no traces of past infection with the coronavirus. However, this can go back many years and is no longer visible in the body.

However, the authors of the study assure us: they do not approve the use of hypervaccination to strengthen the immune system. “Current research suggests that three-dose vaccination combined with routine booster vaccines remains the preferred approach for vulnerable groups,” he says.

In addition, scientists point out that one case is not numerous, and the findings of this study do not make it possible to formulate recommendations for the general public.

Certificates resold?

In 2022, the German press mentioned the case of a German citizen, originally from the same city as Magdeburg, which, at the time, echoed the story of a 61-year-old man arrested for receiving 87 doses of the vaccine. The idea was simple, get as many certificates as injections, then resell them to people who reciprocated.

The person presented himself at different vaccination centers but did not present the health insurance card. In fact, the German authorities could not find him.

In an article discussing the study he was the subject of, the BBC points out that an investigation was opened against the man for allegations of fraud, but no criminal proceedings were brought. This moment was started.