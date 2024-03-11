The brutal crime committed by a jealous young woman and the last photos she took in the shower before stabbing her ex-boyfriend

Friends were worried. It was unusual for him not to answer his cell phone or disappear for so many days. Further, he was absent from work commitments through video conference. They found it disturbing. It wasn’t his style. After five days without news of Travis Alexander, 30, several of them went to his two-story home in Mesa, Arizona, United States.

On Monday, June 9, 2008, he entered the garage with a security code that an acquaintance had previously provided him. On the ground floor they smell soft but unpleasant. Inside they find their roommate, Zach Billings. They ask him what he knows about Travis and he tells them that he hasn’t seen him in days and thinks he’s in Mexico. Travis’ friends explain to him that the trip is still days away and that even his new girlfriend, Mimi, has not been able to contact him. Zack then goes to get the key to the main room in the house, the master suite Travis owns. When he finds her, everyone goes up the stairs that lead to the first floor. They open the door and the smell hits them hard.. The first thing they see is a large dark puddle on the carpet in the hallway that connects the room to the bathroom. They look into the bedroom. The bed is unmade and without sheets. They hold their breath, panic and enter the bathroom. Water falls in the shower without fail. On the floor, in the fetal position, is his friend Travis. He doesn’t look like him, he’s a stranger. It doesn’t look like his face. They suppress reaching. They see that his throat has been cut from side to side, from ear to ear. And above his left eyebrow is a small black hole. They leave the scene in terror.

They call it an emergency. A homicide officer asks him if Travis had any enemies. None of them hesitate. They immediately mention, by first and last name, ex-girlfriends: blonde Jodi Ann Arias.. They explain to her that he has been harassing her for months.

Criminalistics experts find out everything. . . Despite this, the camera is not completely damaged and scientists quickly discover, thanks to chemical reagents, traces of Travis’ blood in the white clothes. In the palm of the wall are two traces of blood: from Travis Victor Alexander and Jodi Ann Arias.

An autopsy determined, a few days later, that the young man Between 27 and 30 were stabbedThey had cut his throat at the beheading and he had a gunshot wound to the head.

Erotic images from the same day that someone tried to delete can be recovered from the camera. They had explicit sexual content: the protagonists were Jodi and Travis. The series of photos began on June 4, 2008 at 1:40 pm. Many of them were naked. In the last photo of that final important sequence, he looks directly into the camera as water runs down his face. It is 5:20 pm. It is the appearance of a dying person.

In the instant image below, Travis has already become a mortally wounded victim bleeding profusely on his bathroom floor.

The expert reports that Travis died on June 4, just before he turned 31, under the watchful eye of his predator and victim, whom he once thought he loved.

They need to talk to that pair person. Knowing that she had long, very blonde hair, the dark highlights found in the bedroom puzzled the detectives.

Travis Alexander was born on July 28, 1977 in Riverside, California. His parents, Gary David Alexander and Pamela Elizabeth Morgan, were drug addicts and separated when Travis was 8 years old. The little boy, at age 11, went to live with his paternal grandmother, who was Mormon and very strict. Gary died at the age of 49 in a traffic accident in 1997, on Travis’ 20th birthday. After some time, his seven siblings also went to stay at the grandmother’s house. His mother Pamela would not live much longer. He died in 2005 at the age of 52.

Travis grew up under the iron discipline of his grandmother and is part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He dreamed of becoming someone important, standing out and succeeding. Thanks to a friend, he found the company Prepaid Legal Services (PPL), prepaid legal services for low-income people. Travis, the owner of frank and direct blue eyes, became an excellent motivator with his good eloquence. It didn’t take him long to take charge of the seminars they offered. Helping others grow and develop professionally was his goal.

Jodi Ann Arias was born on July 9, 1980 in Salinas, California to a family without major problems. She was the eldest of four siblings (two boys and two girls: Jody, Carl, Angela and Joy). Her parents, William and Sandra “Sandy” Allen Arias, said she had a normal childhood and that she had a playmate, Carl, who followed her around. But Jodi was rebellious as a teenager. At 17 she left home to live with her boyfriend. Highly ambitious, she began jumping from job to job, city to city and couple to couple. Matt McCartney, Bobby Juarez, Daryl Brewer (with whom he lived for a year and a half and they almost married) and Abe Abdelhadi… his relationship with his parents became sporadic. Courageous and fearless, the pair lacked the resources or material means to get what they wanted.. He became obsessed with making money and discovered that there was a company called PPL, which was doing very well. The company conducted motivational conferences and seminars. The pair decided to go to a convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was September 2006. Young, sexy, handsome, sweet-talking and the owner of dyed blonde hair, she bumps into Travis Alexander, a handsome and friendly young man with translucent eyes. The charming pair and charismatic Travis exchanged glances, chatted playfully and exchanged phone calls.

For Travis it was the worst decision of his life.

Although he was interested in friendship, he was not at all in the idea of ​​a pair who quickly broke off his relationship with his partner at the time and started harassing him. He used sex as his main means of conquest. Despite Travis’ religious beliefs, according to the pair, they practiced oral sex and anal sex, but for a time suppressed traditional sexual relations for religious reasons. They lived far apart: one in Arizona and the other in California. But Jodi started meeting him frequently. On one of those stays, he gave her the Key Mormon Book. She read it and recalculated her strategy: she told Travis she wanted to convert to his religion. The pair were baptized on November 26 of the same year.

In February 2007, they officially started dating. Jody moves to Mesa, Arizona to be closer to her beloved Travis.

