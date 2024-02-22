The breakdown affected the operator’s mobile and internet networks

Free subscribers are experiencing interruptions this Thursday, February 22. This glitch seems to affect both internet connection and mobile network.

This Thursday, February 22, the telecommunications operator Free went out of business. Subscribers have reported a lot of connection issues. These problems affect both the mobile network and the Internet connection.

On the DownDetector site, more than 800 people have expressed their concerns. But on ZoneADSL, 2,686 internet outages and 817 mobile outages have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Second breakdown in two days

According to the peak of reports recorded by ZoneADSL, the disruptions started shortly after 4 pm. On the site map, it is possible to confirm that the fault affects the whole of France.

Contacted by Tech & Company, Free has not yet responded to our requests.

The outage comes a day after earlier frustrations for free subscribers. During the night of February 20 to 21, users of the OQEE app – which provides access to replays and TV channels – were unable to access their programmes.