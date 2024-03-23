Sports

The Brazilian Federation suppresses Dani Alves

Like Robinho, convicted of rape in Spain, Dani Alves is not spared by the Brazilian Football Federation.

A Spanish judge recently sentenced Dani Alves to four and a half years in prison after serving 14 months in prison for raping a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30, 2022. A crime that has long left the Brazilian Confederation of Football ( CBF) deaf and dumb.

While former striker Robinho was recently detained after being sentenced to nine years in prison by Italian courts in 2017 for his part in a gang rape while he was playing for AC Milan, the CBF has finally broken its silence and officially judged the two. . Former representatives.

Condemned football “machismo”.

The technical committee of the Selecao this Saturday expresses its condolences ” Along with two brutal crime victims » Performed by Dani Alves and Robinho. blasphemy” Machism » which rules the football landscape, the CBF, through the voice of its president Ednaldo Rodríguez, “ Fight all forms of violence, not just sexual violence

Brazil coach Dorival Jnr didn’t shy away from the question on the sidelines of this Saturday’s friendly between England and the Selecao at Wembley. ” This is a difficult time for us. First of all, I think of the families and especially the victims who are affected by these cases that happen every day in our country and around the world.. (…) If a crime is proved, it must be punished. »

