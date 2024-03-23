The Brazilian Federation suppresses Dani Alves

Like Robinho, convicted of rape in Spain, Dani Alves is not spared by the Brazilian Football Federation.

A Spanish judge recently sentenced Dani Alves to four and a half years in prison after serving 14 months in prison for raping a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30, 2022. A crime that has long left the Brazilian Confederation of Football ( CBF) deaf and dumb.

While former striker Robinho was recently detained after being sentenced to nine years in prison by Italian courts in 2017 for his part in a gang rape while he was playing for AC Milan, the CBF has finally broken its silence and officially judged the two. . Former representatives.

Condemned football “machismo”.

The technical committee of the Selecao this Saturday expresses its condolences ” Along with two brutal crime victims » Performed by Dani Alves and Robinho. blasphemy” Machism » which rules the football landscape, the CBF, through the voice of its president Ednaldo Rodríguez, “ Fight all forms of violence, not just sexual violence “

Brazil coach Dorival Jnr didn’t shy away from the question on the sidelines of this Saturday’s friendly between England and the Selecao at Wembley. ” This is a difficult time for us. First of all, I think of the families and especially the victims who are affected by these cases that happen every day in our country and around the world.. (…) If a crime is proved, it must be punished. »