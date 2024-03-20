The Body Shop is out, 66 stores affected

Fall of the Body Shop France

Founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop quickly established itself as a reference in the world of cosmetics (shampoo, moisturizing cream, conditioner), especially due to its commitment against animal testing. It is the first cosmetic brand to be 100% certified. Strict vegetarian Its path under the control of various owners, including L’Oréal and, more recently, the German investment fund Aurelius, has not, however, stopped its steady growth. The French subsidiary of The Body International Limited therefore requested bankruptcy protection. This decision is not unexpected. Deliveries to French stores have been halted since mid-February 2024.

The Paris Commercial Court will therefore be responsible for deciding between the judicial recovery of The Body Shop France, which would allow it to resume its activities, or the liquidation of the French subsidiary, which would mean the closure and dismissal of its 66 stores. Its 260 employees on French territory. The hearing is scheduled for early April 2024.

Little hope for 260 French employees

Since the cessation of supply from February 15, 2024, which timidly resumed during the month of March, surprisingly, the turnover of The Body Shop France brand has decreased dramatically. A large number of stores will soon see their commercial leases expire, even if they remain open until the Paris Commercial Court gives its decision. The website has been inaccessible since the announcement by CEO Mike Rivers. Hopes of legal recovery for Body Shop France unfortunately appear to be dimming for the subsidiary’s French employees.

And given the proliferation of bankruptcy filings by big names in the consumer goods sector (IKKS, Habitat, Naf Naf, etc.), Aurelius Group may decide to split The Body Shop France. And all the more so because All its other subsidiaries, European, British and American, have also been put into receivership and most of its stores have already closed.. The French subsidiary has however assured its employees that they will receive their salaries for March 2024 thanks to the Salary Guarantee Scheme (AGS), although the deadline could be extended by a fortnight.



