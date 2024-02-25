The Blues were beaten in the semi-finals by New Zealand in Vancouver

The move was indeed too high for the new team-mates of Antoine Dupont, who was once again a substitute at kick-off but managed to play 4 minutes at the end of the match. In a game as clinical and open as VII’s the team faces, we know that any mistakes are paid in cash. The Blues, very clumsy under the sack (losing 3 balls), learned this the hard way during this semi-final. Troubled immediately at kick-off, they immediately came under pressure from the All Blacks who printed an impressive sequence of minutes of play, capped off by young (19-year-old) Cody Wye, showing all his ability to play after contact. . Later, they conceded another try after Stephen Parez-Addo was dismissed at short notice, flattened by the formidable Aquila Rokolissoa (14-5, 7th).